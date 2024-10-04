Match report: Chelsea 4-2 Gent | News | Official Site

First Chelsea targets for Renato Veiga and Keirnan Dewsbury-Corridor had been the spotlight of a complete fifth consecutive win as we started our Convention League marketing campaign in fashion.

Veiga received issues up and operating early on with a towering header from Mkyhailo Mudryk’s cross. Regardless of possibilities, we needed to wait till a minute into the second half to double our lead, Pedro Neto smashing house in entrance of the Matthew Harding Stand.

Gent threatened at factors and our Belgian guests halved the deficit shortly afterwards by Tsuyoshi Watanabe’s header, however any likelihood of a comeback was shortly quashed by Christopher Nkunku, who lashed in his seventh of the season.

Dewsbury-Corridor then received the purpose his industrious efficiency in midfield deserved to make it 4-1 Chelsea with 20 minutes remaining. There was time for Gent to get one again earlier than the tip, however this was very a lot our evening.

The groups

Enzo Maresca named a wholly recent beginning XI from the weekend win over Brighton. In truth, there was just one change to the facet that started the Barrow recreation final midweek: Tosin Adarabioyo for Malo Gusto. Axel Disasi, at right-back, captained once more.

Academy midfielder Kiano Dyer, 17, was named on the bench for the primary time. One other teenager, Tyrique George, can be introduced on with 10 minutes remaining.

Quick begin

The Blues had been at it from the off. By the point Veiga opened the scoring within the twelfth minute, Joao Felix had seen a close-range effort blocked and Neto had come shut with a low drive.

It was a high quality Chelsea transfer by the strains that prised Gent open. Dewsbury-Corridor launched Mudryk and he confirmed persistence after which precision, ready for Veiga to make a transfer on the far put up earlier than delivering an ideal cross that allowed the Portuguese to plant a header again throughout purpose and in. It was simply reward for a high quality begin to the sport for Veiga.

Dewsbury-Corridor got here very near doubling our lead earlier than the halfway level of the half. He allowed Neto to interrupt at pace after which received right into a place for the return ball, firing into the side-netting from 12 yards out.

A easy Gent transfer after the half-hour allowed Archie Brown a run at purpose, however with the angle narrowing the England Below-20 worldwide shot straight at Filip Jorgensen. The prospect triggered a interval of Gent stress that included a harmful shot not far over from Andri Gudjohnsen, the 22-year-old son of Chelsea legend Eidur.

Pinpoint Pedro

It may need been a quieter end to the primary half for the Blues, however we began the second with a bang. Disasi lofted a ball into the within proper channel and the pace of Neto panicked the guests’ defence. The winger capitalised on their hesitancy and lashed the ball excessive into the roof of Davy Roef’s internet.

Our two-goal benefit was temporary. A nook was cleared however not totally and the ball was labored extensive to Gudjohnsen. His cross was into an space stuffed with fluorescent shirts however not many blue ones, and Watanabe was the grateful beneficiary.

Nkunku once more

The targets stored coming! We received a succession of consecutive corners and from the third, stored the ball alive contained in the field. It appeared like Veiga can be the participant getting a shot away however Nkunku arrived in a rush and fired his shot by the group and Roef.

Out got here the balloon, whereas the Stamford Bridge devoted lit up their telephones in an amusing response to the travelling assist doing likewise when Genk scored.

That was on 63 minutes and we made it 4-1 on 70. This time a deal with stopped Nkunku getting a shot away from Joao Felix’s by cross, however Dewsbury-Corridor received the purpose his efficiency merited after latching on to the free ball. His celebration was matched by a joyous Maresca on the sidelines.

By some means, Badiashile and Disasi didn’t flip in a teasing Neto cross as we threatened to run riot, however it was Gent who had the ultimate say, substitute Omri Gandelman changing Max Dean’s cross that means it’s back-to-back 4-2 house wins for the Blues.

What’s subsequent?

Our remaining fixture earlier than the October worldwide break is once more on the Bridge as we welcome Nottingham Forest to SW6 on Sunday.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Jorgensen; Disasi (c), Tosin, Badiashile, Veiga; Casadei, Dewsbury-Corridor; Neto (George 80), Joao Felix, Mudryk; Nkunku (Guiu 80)

Unused subs Sanchez, Bergstrom, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Dyer, Madueke

Scorers Veiga 12, Neto 46, Nkunku 63, Dewsbury-Corridor 70

Booked Disasi 72

Gent (4-3-3): Roef; Gambor (Samoise 89), Watanabe, Mitrovic (c), Torunarigha; Ito, Delorge (Gandelman 78), Brown; Fadiga (Araujo 64), Gudjohnsen (Dean 64), Surdez (Kums 78)

Unused subs Schmidt, Vancsa, Gerkens, Sonko, Fortuna, De Vlieger, Varela

Scorers Watanabe 50, Gandelman 90

Booked Brown 90+4

Referee Daniel Schlager

Crowd 38,546