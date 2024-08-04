MATCH RECAP: Inter Miami CF Falls 2-1 Against Tigres UANL in Final Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage Fixture

The scoreline then remained unmoved all through the ultimate minutes and Inter Miami narrowly fell 2-1 in its second and last Leagues Cup 2024 group stage fixture, with the crew ending second in Group East 3.

Up subsequent, Inter Miami will keep it up with its Leagues Cup title-defending marketing campaign by internet hosting both CF Pachuca or Toronto FC within the Spherical of 32 at Chase Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 8. Get your tickets for the thrilling matchup HERE! The crew’s rival will likely be decided this Sunday, August 4, with Pachuca and Toronto going through one another at 8 p.m. ET of their last group stage recreation looking for advancing to the Spherical of 32.