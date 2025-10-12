MATCH PREVIEW: Inter Miami CF Hosts Atlanta United for Last Regular Season Home Game

Inter Miami CF (17W-7L-8D, 59 points) is set for its final 2025 regular season home fixture this Saturday, Oct. 11, when the team hosts Atlanta United FC (5W-15L-12D, 27 points). Kick off at Chase Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Get ready for a night to remember, as Inter Miami celebrates YOU this Saturday during the Club’s Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Chase!

There will also be a special post-match presentation, so stay in your seats. You will hear from Inter Miami CF owners, see a recognition for Jordi Alba, and you could be one of the lucky ones to catch a prize thrown out by the players during their appreciation lap. And on your way out of the stadium, Splendor will be providing free water bottles.

Grab your tickets HERE to celebrate your loyalty and support, and the landmark that started it all, Chase Stadium!

Before heading to the game, view Chase Stadium's matchday parking information HERE! We encourage Fans to buy parking passes in advance of arrival to Chase Stadium.

Brightline – GOOOL Getter Trains

Inter Miami and Brightline are back for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more — including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

