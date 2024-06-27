Matas Buzelis Celebrated by Hometown Chicago Bulls Fans During 2024 NBA Draft | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Matas Buzelis Celebrated by Hometown Chicago Bulls Fans During 2024 NBA Draft | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

by

Evan Yu/NBAE by way of Getty Photos

The Chicago Bulls have chosen the Chicago native with the No. 11 choose within the 2024 NBA draft. He turns into the newest addition to a Bulls crew that has simply acquired Josh Giddey and will see a number of roster turnover this offseason.

Buzelis grew up in Hinsdale, Il, a suburb southwest of Chicago. He shared a message along with his future fanbase shortly after being chosen.

Matas Buzelis @tasbuzelis

Chicago, I am residence❤️ Let’s work #Bulls

Fans took to social media to praise Chicago for taking the local player and projected a bright future for him in a Bulls uniform.

Andrew @andrewlinsayso

Cody Williams and Matas Buzelis might be the biggest steals this year.

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

The Bulls select Matas Buzelis with the 11th pick.
Buzelis is a 6-foot-9, versatile forward. Scouting reports say he needs to work on his outside shot.

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

The Chicago Bulls select Matas Buzelis with the No. 11 pick in the draft.
A 19 y/o, 6-foot-10 power forward who averaged 14.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for G-League Ignite last year.
Buzelis is a Chicago native who played one year of high school ball at Hinsdale Central.

Kevin Danna @kevo408

I think Matas Buzelis has a chance to be special once he gets his grown-man strength. Really like this pick for Chicago

Nate @ViennaOnions

🔥Welcome home Matas Buzelis🔥

Stacey King @Stacey21King

Great pick at 11!!! Matas Buzelis could be one of the best players in this draft when it’s all said and done!! Huge ceiling with tremendous upside! I didn’t see him falling to the Bulls at 11 but glad he did🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Mark Schanowski @MarkSchanowski

Bulls should be very happy Matas Buzelis slipped to 11. 6’10”, great leaper & passer, with shot creation potential. I interviewed Matas when he played against Windy City Bulls. Very mature young man with huge potential. Great value at #11.

He spent the 2023-24 season with the G-League Ignite, averaging 11.8 points, five rebounds and 1.7 assists in nine games. He fell slightly, as he was projected as the No. 8 pick by Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman in his remaining mock draft.

He joins a Bulls crew that went 39-43 in 2023-24 and fell within the play-in match. This was the second consecutive season that the Bulls missed out on the postseason, and it has not reached the second spherical of the playoffs for the reason that 2014-15 season.

The primary transfer of the offseason was buying Giddey, who Chicago acquired from the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder for Alex Caruso June 20. The Bulls will now look in the direction of a possible commerce for Zach LaVine, who has been concerned in commerce rumors since final offseason.

Leave a Comment