Matas Buzelis Celebrated by Hometown Chicago Bulls Fans During 2024 NBA Draft | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

The Chicago Bulls have chosen the Chicago native with the No. 11 choose within the 2024 NBA draft. He turns into the newest addition to a Bulls crew that has simply acquired Josh Giddey and will see a number of roster turnover this offseason.

Buzelis grew up in Hinsdale, Il, a suburb southwest of Chicago. He shared a message along with his future fanbase shortly after being chosen.

Fans took to social media to praise Chicago for taking the local player and projected a bright future for him in a Bulls uniform.

He spent the 2023-24 season with the G-League Ignite, averaging 11.8 points, five rebounds and 1.7 assists in nine games. He fell slightly, as he was projected as the No. 8 pick by Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman in his remaining mock draft.

He joins a Bulls crew that went 39-43 in 2023-24 and fell within the play-in match. This was the second consecutive season that the Bulls missed out on the postseason, and it has not reached the second spherical of the playoffs for the reason that 2014-15 season.