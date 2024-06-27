Matas Buzelis, a fan of Derrick Rose, thrilled to join hometown Bulls – NBC Sports Chicago

Introduced by Nationwide Insurance coverage Agent Jeff Vukovich

Matas Buzelis did not sugarcoat it: Regardless of understanding for his hometown Chicago Bulls, the Lithuanian product did not anticipate to be accessible on the eleventh choose in Wednesday’s NBA Draft.

“They got here to look at me in Los Angeles work out privately,” Buzelis mentioned. “However no, I did not anticipate really to be right here. Now that I am right here, I am very excited.”

Buzelis, 19, grew up in Chicago and performed one season for Hinsdale Central, the place his youthful brother at present performs. He later transferred to prep faculties and performed final season for G League Ignite. He cannot consider he is becoming a member of the Bulls.

“Tremendous grateful,” he mentioned through Zoom. “I am very grateful. I labored actually arduous to get right here. I simply cannot thank the Bulls group sufficient.

“This implies the world. Me being born and raised there, it simply makes it so significantly better. It means the whole lot to me. I can not even clarify it.”

Buzelis cited Derrick Rose, who he mentioned “was a big effect on Chicago basketball,” as his favourite Bull rising up. And Buzelis believes his G League background will put together him for subsequent season.

“Play in opposition to one of the best gamers on this planet and getting educated by one of the best coaches on this planet and having some vets who’ve been on NBA rosters and know what it is prefer to undergo the route we went on,” Buzelis mentioned. “So I believe I gained a bonus being there.”

In a predraft interview with NBC Sports activities Chicago, Buzelis cited J.R. Smith as somebody whose model he admires. That is not a reputation you hear usually, which is why he was requested about it in a query that additionally requested him to checklist his strengths and weaknesses.

“I must work on getting stronger. That is going to return ultimately. I must work on taking pictures,” he mentioned. “What interprets is obstructing pictures, pushing the ball in transition, getting proper into the offense. Being a very good teammate.

“The J.R. Smith factor is simply me being a basketball head. I like basketball. So I have a look at plenty of totally different gamers.”

The 6-foot-9-inch wing is a first-generation American, along with his mother and father each taking part in professionally in Lithuania. That is the identical nation that produced Bulls govt vp Artūras Karnišovas.

“I do not know him that a lot. My Dad is aware of him from being with the Lithuania nationwide group,” Buzelis mentioned. “I had some chats with (Karnišovas).”

Buzelis mentioned he’ll work to contribute as quickly as potential.

“Regardless of the coach tells me to do, I’ll do to one of the best of my talents,” he mentioned. “I am able to work and provides it my all.”

