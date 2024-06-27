Master Of Scams: Metallica’s Hacked X Account Promotes Solana Token

Almost a month after Caitlyn Jenner launched her JENNER token, the movie star memecoin frenzy continues. This time, iconic heavy steel band Metallica joined the record of public figures concerned with Solana tokens. Nonetheless, the band’s participation within the crypto business was one more X account hack concentrating on traders.

Solana-Primarily based METAL Takes Over Crypto

The long-lasting heavy steel band Metallica not too long ago introduced a collaboration with the favored videogame Fortnite. The collaboration seemingly goals to convey the band’s music to a brand new demographic of music enjoyers.

Nonetheless, the announcement was eclipsed by the Metallica X account’s failed “try” to “be part of” a unique group. On Tuesday night time, the account shared a publish providing a Solana-based token to their followers.

The publish introduced the launch of METAL, an alleged collaboration between the band and Ticketmaster. The token was described as a “dynamic new token on the Solana blockchain poised to revolutionize the way you expertise occasions and on-line buying.”

Not like different movie star memecoin scams, the token supplied utility from the get-go. Customers who used METAL to purchase live performance tickets would obtain unique Ticketmaster reductions of as much as 25%. METAL holders would additionally get the possibility to win free tickets via “unique airdrops.”

The X posts introduced three signed “insanely uncommon Metallic Token Xbox Sequence X consoles” for the token holders. Moreover, it promised the METAL token would “seamlessly combine into your buying expertise, powered by the reliability of Solana for easy transactions.”

Grasp Of Tokens Or Grasp Of Nothing?

Metallica followers and crypto traders shortly grew to become cautious of the posts. Customers started debating whether or not the bulletins have been pretend and if the account had been hacked. One X person advised the band wouldn’t “smash their popularity by launching a shitcoin” and rugging it.

Regardless of the person’s preliminary suspicion, a number of customers fell into the meticulously deliberate rip-off. As a group member identified, the graphics for the posts, and the posts themselves, have been “fairly effectively executed.” The attackers additionally assured customers that METAL was not a rip-off and the band was “in it for the lengthy haul.”

The hacker additionally claimed that the crypto fee firm MoonPay was collaborating with the band. Nonetheless, the corporate shortly denied their involvement, stating that the chargeable for the hack was not the grasp of puppets however the “grasp of scams.”

As an X person identified, the Solana-based token’s market capitalization surpassed $2 million. Nonetheless, it shortly plummeted after the band recovered entry to the X account and deleted the promotional posts.

Nonetheless, one investor managed to develop into a grasp of tokens. On-line reviews revealed {that a} dealer turned a $3.380 funding into $24,600. The “fortunate” investor purchased the tokens at a $50,000 market cap and bought on the excessive of the rip-off.

As of this writing, the token is buying and selling at $0.00002031, a 99.3% lower from its highest worth of $0.003353. Moreover, METAL’s market cap is $20,000, representing a 9000% drop.