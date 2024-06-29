Massive roof section at Delhi international airport collapses in storm, crushing cars and killing one driver

New Delhi — One particular person was killed and 6 others injured early Friday morning when a big part of an exterior roof at Delhi’s important worldwide airport collapsed as heavy rain and robust wind lashed the Indian capital.

The cover roof and large metallic help beams that held it up crumpled onto the Terminal 1 departure forecourt at Indira Gandhi Worldwide Airport at round 5:00 a.m. native time, touchdown on at the least 4 parked automobiles and killing a taxi driver in certainly one of them.

Movies shared on-line confirmed a number of automobiles crushed underneath the large beams.

Automobiles are seen crushed underneath a part of a roof that collapsed exterior Terminal 1 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Worldwide Airport, June 28, 2024. ANI/Reuters



Terminal 1 is the oldest at Delhi’s worldwide airport, but it surely was not too long ago renovated and at present hosts about 1,400 flights of the IndiGo and SpiceJet airways per day. The airport’s Terminals 2 and three host different home airways, and worldwide flights.

Dozens of flights have been cancelled or diverted to different terminals after the roof collapse as airport authorities suspended all operations at Terminal 1, at the least by means of Friday.

India’s Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu introduced authorities compensation of two million rupees ($24,000) for the household of the deceased taxi driver, and 300,000 rupees ($3,600) for the households of these injured.

Kinjarapu additionally stated consultants would look at infrastructure on the terminal, together with all different airports throughout the nation, to make sure security.

Rescuers work on the collapsed part of exterior terminal roof at New Delhi’s worldwide airport, June 28, 2024. ARUN SANKAR/AFP/Getty



The collapse got here as Delhi was battered by a torrential downpour with a thunderstorm. The capital received virtually six inches of rain in simply three hours on Thursday evening, and a complete of virtually 9 inches by Friday morning – probably the most rainfall Delhi has obtained on a day in June in 15 years, in line with The Indian Categorical.

The monsoon rains that began lashing Delhi earlier on Thursday did present aid from lethal warmth that has scorched the Indian capital and most different areas of the nation — and several other neighboring nations — since April, lengthy earlier than the everyday onset of peak summer time temperatures.

India’s meteorological division has forecast extra “heavy to very heavy rainfall” for Delhi over the weekend.