Massive makos, Queen Bosses and a baby angel shark on Discovery ‘Shark Week,’ where women shine

NEW YORK (AP) — Think about stepping right into a life-sized whale carcass decoy and steering it into deep water. You’re trying — sure, trying — for a gaggle of hungry sharks to spark a feeding frenzy. To draw them, you shoot out a whole lot of gallons of artificial blood and chum. Then watch them lose it.

That’s what marine biologist Liv Dixon did for Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week,” considered one of a number of eye-popping moments through the 21 hours of latest programing this 12 months the place scientists threat the whole lot to know the apex predators higher.

“Sharks bounce at each alternative,” Dixon says. “And I’m type of the identical. I’m going to leap at each alternative I get. You are feeling the adrenaline working via your veins like your complete physique is shaking.”

The week kicks off Sunday with Dixon’s hour-long “Stomach of the Beast: Larger & Bloodier,” during which she and veteran “Shark Week” biologist Dr. Austin Gallagher attempt to lure a so-called Queen Boss off the New Zealand coast.

“We’re seeing these type of subgroups or clans of white sharks, and we predict they is perhaps dominated by a bigger feminine that we’ve termed the Queen Boss, which I like — large feminine power coming in right here,” says Dixon. “We actually simply need to faucet into the social dynamics of those sharks.”

The seven nights of latest exhibits are hosted by John Cena and embrace scientists touring to Australia to see why there’s been an uptick in assaults close to Sydney Harbor, and to Mexico to determine why there have been three deadly Nice White shark incursions close to a fishing village.

The present “Huge Shark Vitality” has researchers evaluating some New Zealand sharks’ pace, searching means and fearlessness to find out who has the swagger to swim away with a feminine shark, whereas different scientists hope to find the fattest Nice White — is 6,000 kilos potential? — and have a look at their poop to determine what they’re consuming.

“Shark Week” has grow to be a key a part of the summer season vacation TV schedule, a spot the place people protected on land can see historical apex predators effortlessly and unnervingly slip into view from the darkish and snap open their jaws.

“They only appear nonetheless oddly like a monster species from the previous,” says Howard Lee, the president of Discovery Networks and TLC. “There’s all the time one thing new to be taught that has not but been found. There’s even breeds of sharks that we’ve got not all the time captured.”

A second from “Monster Hammerheads: Species X,” a part of 21 hours of programing celebrating “Shark Week.” (Discovery Channel through AP)

“Shark Week” highlights additionally embrace a have a look at whether or not angel sharks stay in Japan’s waters — together with outstanding footage of the delivery of velvet dogfish shark pups — and why a South Pacific resort has grow to be a shark assault hotspot with bull, tiger and Nice White sharks shifting nearer and nearer to the seashores.

As all the time, there’s a deep respect for the creatures and powerful science beneath the amusing titles, dramatic music and racy titles like “The Actual Sharkano” and “Monster Hammerheads: Species X.”

The large feminine power that Dixon talked about is obvious out of the water, too. She and researchers like Zandi Ndhlovu, Christine de Silva and Kendyl Berna are entrance and heart, difficult the male-dominated shark waters.

“I hope greater than something it could encourage different younger girls and females to get entangled,” says Dixon. “I’m so proud to signify girls on this house. I actually suppose that’s vital for different girls, and particularly the subsequent technology of younger entrepreneurs and scientists.”

Ndhlovu, a South African-based freediving teacher and founding father of The Black Mermaid Basis, first appeared on “Shark Week” in 2022 and returns for 2 episodes this season, blazing a manner ahead in illustration.

“It’s wonderful to be working with sharks and exhibiting up on the earth as a Black girl in a manner that permits little children to see that the ocean belongs to them, too — growing that illustration round who the explorers and what science means.”

The week additionally sees an investigation into an enormous mako dubbed “Makozilla,” accused of chomping on sea lions off the California coast. Scientists use a sea lion decoy after which drop large slabs of tuna to strive at get chew marks to match with sea lion scar assaults.

“I personally additionally do whale analysis and I’m like, ‘I want there was a ’Whale Week,’ however nobody could be like, ‘Oh, wow, these humpbacks are actually peaceable and delightful,’” says Berna, an environmental scientist and wildlife filmmaker, who hung out in a shark cage luring makos.

“My hope is that it will get little children to like sharks as properly,” she provides. “And hopefully, by the point my children are watching issues like this, we’re going additional within the route of starting to create extra protections for sharks, not simply within the U.S., however actually globally.”

One other shark from “Stomach of the Beast: Larger and Bloodier,” a part of 21 hours of programing celebrating “Shark Week.” (Discovery Channel through AP)

Discovery’s “Shark Week” has a rival — its programming coincides with National Geographic’s “SharkFest,” which also has hours of sharky content, including Anthony Mackie exploration of the shark ecosystem in his hometown of New Orleans. There’s also an unconnected shark thriller in movie theaters called “The Last Breath.”

“Shark Week” — with an accompanying podcast this year — was born as a counterpoint for those who developed a fear of sharks after seeing “Jaws.” It has emerged as a destination for scientists eager to protect an animal older than trees.

“Isn’t that one of the things that makes the ocean so incredible? And isn’t that what makes life so amazing?” asks Ndhlovu. “We know so much on land. We don’t know so much about the ocean, and there’s so much to still be discovered.”

