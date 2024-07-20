Massive 4-alarm blaze at historic First Baptist Dallas “knocked down and contained”: Fire officials

DALLAS – An enormous downtown four-alarm hearth at historic First Baptist Dallas has been “knocked down and contained,” hearth officers mentioned late Friday.

The preliminary name reporting the fireplace at 1717 San Jacinto St. got here in simply after 6 p.m. Friday. Hearth officers upgraded it from a three-alarm hearth to a four-alarm hearth at about 8:15 p.m.

A spokesman for the church initially mentioned heavy smoke was coming from the historic sanctuary.

“The construction has largely collapsed, which has brought on many void areas with ‘sizzling spots,'” Dallas Hearth-Rescue mentioned in a launch simply earlier than 10 p.m. “Whereas there is no such thing as a indication that the fireplace will escalate, DFR is anticipated to keep up an prolonged presence on the scene to extinguish all lingering areas of fireplace and to keep up a secure perimeter across the unstable constructing.”

No accidents have been reported. The fireplace’s trigger is beneath investigation, Dallas Hearth-Rescue mentioned.

The sanctuary was opened in 1890 and was in use till they moved into their new facility in 2013, mentioned Dr. Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of the 16,000-member, 156-year-old church.

Thought of a major landmark in downtown Dallas, the church mentioned the sanctuary was “the positioning of visits from Presidents Woodrow Wilson, Gerald Ford, and George H. W. Bush. President Donald Trump visited the brand new worship middle of the church in 2021.”

“We’re grateful that no life has been misplaced that we all know of despite the fact that we simply had 2,000 youngsters and volunteers on campus for Trip Bible Faculty earlier within the day,” mentioned Jeffress, who grew up in First Baptist Dallas, was baptized within the sanctuary there at age 9 and ordained there at age 21.

“As tragic because the lack of this outdated sanctuary is, we’re grateful that the church is just not bricks and wooden however composed of over 16,000 people who find themselves decided greater than ever earlier than to achieve the world for the gospel of Christ.”

In response to the Dallas Hearth Division, crews arrived at 6:09 p.m. to heavy smoke and hearth. A second alarm was requested at 6:20 p.m. It was upgraded from a two-alarm to a three-alarm hearth at about 7:30 p.m. after which to a four-alarm hearth at about 8:15 p.m.

In response to CBS Information Texas meteorologist Jeff Ray, smoke and warmth from the fireplace might be picked up on radar.

