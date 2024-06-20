Masse’s production when it counts turning heads heading into 2024 NHL Draft

The 2024 Higher Deck NHL Draft shall be held June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas. The primary spherical shall be June 28 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and Rounds 2-7 are June 29 (11:30 a.m. ET; ESPN+, NHLN, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting all the way down to the draft with in-depth profiles on high prospects, podcasts and different options. Right now, a profile on proper wing Maxim Masse of Chicoutimi within the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. NHL.com’s full draft protection might be discovered right here.

Maxim Masse of Chicoutimi of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League appears to have a knack for arising massive within the clutch.

Probably the most memorable of his 13 game-winning objectives in his two QMJHL seasons got here in 2022-23 in opposition to Rimouski, the workforce he as soon as rooted for as a teenager.

“I grew up in Rimouski and my grandfather had season tickets, so he all the time purchased me a ticket and I used to be there with him,” Masse stated. “I used to be actually younger, so we needed to depart early, however I had a variety of enjoyable in these days watching the Oceanic.”

On Jan. 29, 2023, Masse took a lead go and skated in on a breakaway earlier than depositing a shot by the legs of Rimouski goalie Gabriel Robert with 3:52 remaining to energy Chicoutimi to a 3-2 victory.

“I feel all of us play hockey to really feel good in each second and clearly to win some video games,” the 18-year-old ahead stated, “and I wish to be on the ice when it is a tie recreation or we’re dropping by a aim. I wish to make a distinction. Everyone desires that, however I am going to say I am fairly good in these moments.”

He was chosen No. 3 by Chicoutimi within the 2022 QMJHL draft. His father, Luc Masse, was a former defenseman who performed one season within the QMJHL with Saint-Jean in 1989-90.

“It is a dream to be enjoying within the ‘Q,’ for positive,” Masse stated. “My dad instructed me it wasn’t the identical mindset and identical recreation within the ‘Q’ as it’s now … it was extra bodily and there was preventing. However dad has helped me with the psychological a part of the sport as a substitute of the talents half. He is all the time been there for me since I began enjoying hockey after I was 4 years outdated.”