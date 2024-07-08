Massachusetts native Ben Rice has day to remember, making Yankee history versus hometown Red Sox

NEW YORK — Massachusetts native Ben Rice made Yankee historical past towards his hometown crew on Saturday as New York slugged its well beyond the rival Crimson Sox.

Rice turned the primary Yankees rookie to homer thrice in a sport throughout New York’s 14-4 victory over the Crimson Sox.

Rice led off the sport by homering off Josh Winckowski, then and added a three-run shot off reliever Chase Anderson as a part of a seven-run fifth inning.

The 25-year-old first baseman had extra in his bat as he capped his day with a second homer off Anderson within the seventh inning.

“What a sport!” New York supervisor Aaron Boone stated. “To set the tone instantly within the first inning with a homer and put collectively a legendary day. One thing he’ll always remember.”

Ben Rice will get curtain name

After Rice’s third homer, Yankee famous person Juan Soto stepped out of the batter’s field to permit the rookie to take a curtain name. Rice needed to be inspired by your complete New York dugout to step out to acknowledge the cheers, seemingly not sure precisely how one can deal with the cheering crowd.

A curtain name for @Yankees rookie Ben Rice, who has a 3-homer day! pic.twitter.com/WhhMbEWWRU — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2024

“It was all taking place so quick,” Rice stated. “Fortunately obtained it in. That was fairly superior!”

Rice entered the sport with one homer in his first 46 huge league at-bats.

Yankees rookie’s Massachusetts ties

Rice grew up in Cohasset, Massachusetts, and signed the Pesky Pole as a toddler at Fenway Park. He joked that he infamously wrote ‘Yankees Rule.’ Rice famous that the one different time he might recall hitting three homers in a sport was in summer time league baseball in 2019. His mother and father had been in attendance Saturday.

“Undoubtedly a day I’ll always remember,” Rice stated. “Pumped it was a big-time win for us over my hometown crew.”

In accordance with the Elias Sports activities Bureau, Rice is the primary rookie among the many 22 Yankees who’ve hit three homers in a sport.

“I knew instantly he obtained it,” Boone stated of Rice’s milestone homer. “Wow, what a day!”