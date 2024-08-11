Masai Russell Wins Olympic Gold in 100m Hurdles, Two Wildcats Win Gold in 4x400m Relay – UK Athletics

PARIS, France – On the ultimate day of monitor and discipline competitors on the Paris Olympic Video games, Kentucky Observe and Subject athletes received 4 medals, together with three gold, bringing the week’s general haul to a program-best six medals.

Masai Russell took dwelling the gold medal within the 100m hurdles in a dramatic picture end. In the identical occasion, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, the gold medalist from Tokyo, secured the bronze. That is the second consecutive Olympics by which the gold medalist within the 100m hurdles has come from Kentucky, in addition to the second straight Olympics by which two Wildcats have completed on the rostrum in that occasion.

Within the girls’s 4x400m relay, Wildcats made up fifty p.c of the gold medal-winning – and American record-setting – squad. Alexis Holmes earned her first profession Olympic medal, whereas Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone picked up her second gold of the Video games and fourth of her profession. The American workforce posted a time of three:15.27, the second quickest time in historical past and one-tenth of a second from the World Document. McLaughlin-Levrone ran the second leg of the race and gave the USA a lead they might by no means relinquish. Holmes ran the anchor leg and crossed the road over thirty meters earlier than the silver-medal profitable Dutch workforce. Each McLaughlin-Levrone and Holmes received SEC titles within the 4x400m relay whereas at Kentucky. Holmes additionally received an NCAA title within the occasion in 2022.

Within the ultimate of the 100m hurdles, three of the eight runners on the road have been representatives of Kentucky Observe and Subject, but it surely was 2023 Kentucky graduate Masai Russell who reigned supreme. The primary time Olympian made an unimaginable lean on the end line to assert the gold medal in a time of 12.33 seconds, profitable the occasion by one one-hundredth of a second. That is the second consecutive Video games by which the Olympic gold medalist within the 100m hurdles hailed from Kentucky, as Camacho-Quinn took dwelling the gold in Tokyo.

Russell, the collegiate document holder within the occasion, was racing in her first main worldwide ultimate within the 100m hurdles and was capable of high the rostrum within the deepest discipline within the occasion’s historical past. A four-time NCAA runner-up, Russell received the most important title of her profession—previous to her gold medal run– on the US Olympic Group Trials in a world-leading time of 12.25, to safe the gold medalist her spot in Paris.

Profitable the bronze medal within the 100m hurdles, Camacho-Quinn turned the primary Puerto Rican in Olympic historical past to win a number of medals. Including to her gold from Tokyo, the three-time NCAA champion throughout her time at Kentucky completed the race in 12.36 seconds to safe her spot on the rostrum. Nonetheless the Olympic document holder, Camacho-Quinn is now the second Wildcat to win a number of Olympic medals, becoming a member of former teammate Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Additionally working within the 100m hurdles ultimate was Volunteer Assistant Coach Devynne Charlton, who completed in sixth place with a time of 12.56 seconds. The Bahamian athlete who trains in Lexington with Russell is the world document holder within the indoor 60m hurdles and repeated her sixth place end from Tokyo.

Kentucky Observe and Subject completed the Paris Olympics with six medals – 4 golds, one silver, and one bronze. The six medals is probably the most in program historical past and tops the 5 medals received by Wildcats in Tokyo.

A full occasion recap of the Wildcats in Paris might be discovered under.

Occasion Schedule

August 4 Time Spherical Standing TV Males’s 110mH 5:50 a.m. (ET) Spherical 1 15. Daniel Roberts- 13.47 Q USA/Peacock Ladies’s 400mH 6:35 a.m. (ET) Spherical 1 3. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone 53.60 Q USA/Peacock

August 5 Time Spherical Standing TV Males’s Discus Throw 4:10 a.m. (ET) Qualification 17. Andrew Evans – 62.25 USA/Peacock Ladies’s 400m 5:55 a.m. (ET) Spherical 1 9. Alexis Holmes – 50.35 Q USA/Peacock Males’s 200m 1:55 p.m. (ET) Spherical 1 4. Tapiwanashe Makarawu – 20.07 Q NBC/Peacock

August 6 Time Spherical Standing TV Ladies’s 400mH 2:07 p.m. (ET) Semifinals 1. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone – 52.13 Q NBC/Peacock

August 7 Time Spherical Standing TV Ladies’s 100mH 4:15 a.m. (ET) First Spherical 1. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn – 12.42 Q 3. Masai Russell – 12.53 Q 9. Devynne Charlton (Volunteer Assistant Coach/Purdue Alum) – 12.71 Q USA/Peacock Males’s 110mH 1:05 p.m. (ET) Semifinals 3. Daniel Roberts – 13.10 Q NBC/Peacock Males’s 200m 2:02 p.m. (ET) Semifinals 7. Tapiwanashe Makarawu – 20.16 q NBC/Peacock Ladies’s 400m 2:45 p.m. (ET) Semifinals 7. Alexis Holmes – 50.00 Q NBC/Peacock

August 8 Time Spherical Standing TV Males’s 4x100m Relay 5:35 p.m. (ET) Spherical 1 11. Jamaica (Jelani Walker) – 38.45 USA/Peacock Males’s 200m 2:30 p.m. (ET) FINAL 6. Tapiwanashe Makarawu – 20.10 NBC/Peacock Ladies’s 400mH 3:25 p.m. (ET) FINAL 1. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone – 50.37 WR, OR NBC/Peacock Men’s 110mH 3:45 p.m. (ET) FINAL 2. Daniel Roberts – 13.09 NBC/Peacock

August 9 Time Spherical Standing TV Ladies’s 100mH 6:05 a.m. (ET) Semifinals 2. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn – 12.35 Q 4. Masai Russell – 12.42Q 7. Devynne Charlton (Volunteer Assistant Coach/Purdue Alum) – 12.50 Q USA/Peacock Ladies’s 400m 2:00 p.m. (ET) FINAL 6. Alexis Holmes – 49.77 PB NBC/Peacock

August 10 Time Spherical Standing TV Ladies’s 100mH 1:45 p.m. (ET) FINAL 1. Masai Russell – 12.33 2. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn – 12.36 6. Devynne Charlton (Volunteer Assistant Coach/Purdue Alum) – 12.56 NBC/Peacock Ladies’s 4x400m Relay 3:22 p.m. (ET) FINAL 1. United States of America (Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Alexis Holmes) – 3:15.27 AR NBC/Peacock

