Maryland senators diverge on Netanyahu speech to Congress

Maryland Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen often see eye-to-eye and incessantly work in tandem. However they’ve diverged in the case of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s scheduled speech to Congress Wednesday.

Cardin, in his function as chair of the Senate International Relations Committee, will preside over the joint session of Congress alongside U.S. Home Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). Van Hollen, in a fiery Senate ground speech Tuesday that condemned Israel’s prosecution of the battle in Gaza below Netanyahu, mentioned he deliberate to boycott Wednesday’s proceedings.

In his speech, Van Hollen laid out strenuous objections to Netanyahu’s “ultra-right” political opinions.

Van Hollen just isn’t the one one skipping the speech. Politico reported that near 30 Senate and Home Democrats had reported plans as of Tuesday afternoon to skip the speech. Members of Maryland’s U.S. Home delegation who responded to queries from Maryland Issues additionally appeared break up Tuesday night on whether or not they would attend or not.

Netanyahu was invited a number of weeks in the past by Johnson and Home Republicans, in a transfer that, amongst different issues, will spotlight GOP help for Netanyahu and Democrats’ inside divisions over Israel and the Gaza battle.

It’s these very divisions, the truth is, that may discover Cardin within the short-term function because the Senate’s presiding officer Wednesday. Ordinarily, the vice chairman, as president of the Senate, would sit on the dais throughout a overseas dignitary’s speech.

However Vice President Kamala Harris, newly minted because the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, has a longstanding dedication to be campaigning in Indiana Wednesday — although she does plan to satisfy with Netanyahu later within the week, whereas he’s nonetheless in Washington, D.C., as does President Joe Biden.

Senate President Professional Tempore Patty Murray (D-Wash.) would usually preside in Harris’ stead, however Murray is among the many Democratic lawmakers who’ve chosen to boycott Netanyahu’s congressional look.

9 months after Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 assault on Israel, and Israel’s sustained pounding of Gaza in response, Cardin has mentioned he hopes Netanyahu makes use of the speech to to put out a imaginative and prescient for peace between Israel and Palestine.

In his personal speech on the Senate ground Tuesday night, Cardin known as for the fast launch of the remaining hostages being held in Gaza.

“There is no such thing as a justification for the holding of the hostages,” he mentioned. “Now we have a possibility to succeed in an settlement. Let’s do that. Let’s get it executed. Let’s get the hostages dwelling. Let’s maintain the perpetrators accountable for the atrocities that they’ve perpetrated. And let’s discover a path for actual safety and peace within the Center East for the Palestinians and the Israelis.”

However Van Hollen mentioned that after a current go to to Israel he didn’t assume it was proper to host Netanyahu who, he mentioned, represented an “ultra-right Israeli authorities” that was against a “two-state answer” with the Palestinians. The senator asserted that Netanyahu has not prioritized the secure return of hostages held by Hamas or proven sufficient concern for the households of Israeli victims of the Oct. 7 assaults.

Van Hollen mentioned in his speech that he was not fascinated about validating the “ultra-right” and “extremist” prime minister by attending his congressional deal with. He mentioned that the prime minister ought to look after his personal constituency earlier than coming to America to enchantment to Congress for extra monetary and political help.

Van Hollen reiterated, nonetheless, that Israel had a proper to defend itself from Hamas and that it has the suitable to neutralize any menace from the group.

The senators’ divergent strategy to the present politics of the Center East displays to a level their political pedigrees and priorities.

Cardin, 80, is Jewish and has lengthy been a vocal supporter of Israel — as are many residents of the closely Jewish precincts of Baltimore Metropolis and Baltimore County the place he got here of age politically. He’s one in all 9 Jews presently serving within the U.S. Senate.

However Cardin has not been hesitant to criticize the Netanyahu authorities when he feels it’s acceptable, and he has often known as for extra humanitarian help for Gaza.

Van Hollen, 65, is the son of diplomats who spent a part of his childhood abroad and labored for the Senate International Relations Committee earlier than launching his personal political profession in Montgomery County. He has amped up his criticism of Netanyahu in current months and known as for a direct ceasefire, attracting criticism from some U.S. Jewish leaders, and a direct return of the hostages.

Maryland Issues reached out to all eight members of the state’s Home delegation Tuesday afternoon to ask in the event that they deliberate to attend the Netanyahu speech. Reps. John Sarbanes (D-Third), Steny Hoyer (D-Fifth) and David Trone (D-Sixth) shall be in attendance, their workplaces mentioned, whereas Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Seventh) mentioned he would skip the occasion.

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Eighth), who has been sharply essential of Netanyahu, is planning to attend the speech, however his workplace mentioned in a prolonged assertion Wednesday that he and a few colleagues will meet beforehand with households of the hostages who “converse for almost all of Israelis who disapprove of Netanyahu’s efficiency in workplace.”

Spokespeople for Reps. Andy Harris (R-1st), Dutch Ruppersberger (D-2nd) and Glenn Ivey (D-4th) didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.

The Israel-Gaza battle has vexed the Biden administration: The president has been a robust ally of Israel via his lengthy political profession, however has confronted mounting criticism from each the left and the suitable because the battle has dragged on. Biden has been more and more essential of Netanyahu in current months, which has angered pro-Israel Republicans. However his criticisms haven’t been sufficient to fulfill progressive Democrats, who’re largely sympathetic to the Palestinian battle victims.

Along with addressing Congress and assembly with Biden and Harris this week, Netanyahu is touring to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Florida Friday for a dialog.

U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Trump’s vice presidential operating mate, may even miss the prime minister’s speech so he can proceed campaigning Wednesday. The Trump marketing campaign instructed Jewish Insider Tuesday that Vance “stands steadfastly with the folks of Israel of their combat to defend their homeland, eradicate terrorist threats, and convey again their countrymen held hostage.”

– This story was up to date at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, to appropriate Van Hollen’s description of Netanyhu as “ultra-right,” to incorporate feedback from Cardin’s ground speech Tuesday evening and to replace the checklist of Maryland Home members attending.