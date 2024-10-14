Marvin Harrison Jr. leaves game for concussion evaluation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals large receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left Sunday’s recreation due to a concussion after his head hit the thigh of Inexperienced Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie.

Harrison tried to rise up after the second-quarter incompletion, however appeared to stumble. He then headed into the harm tent on the sideline and finally walked into the tunnel. Early within the second half, the Cardinals dominated him out for the sport.

“He ended up like hitting my leg,” McDuffie mentioned after the Packers’ 34-13 victory. “I went to go deal with him, and he sort of like ducked and ended up hitting my quad. It was a bizarre play.”

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon mentioned after the sport that he was not sure in regards to the severity of Harrison’s harm.

Harrison has 17 catches for 279 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Cardinals, who chosen him out of Ohio State with the fourth general decide on this 12 months’s draft.

Different Cardinals to get injured in Sunday’s recreation included linebacker Kyzir White (knee), defensive deal with Bilal Nichols (stinger), security Joey Blount (hamstring), left guard Evan Brown (ankle) and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck).

