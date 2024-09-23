Marvel’s New ‘Thunderbolts’ Trailer Is Actually Fantastic

Thunderbolts Marvel

For causes that stay completely inexplicable to me, Disney determined to attend a full month after a leaked copy of the primary Thunderbolts trailer from SDCC circulated across the web earlier than lastly placing the true one on-line.

The primary trailer for Thunderbolts enables you to now hear the precise audio and see it in additional than 180p high quality, and it’s glorious, although how the movie performs with out true marquis heroes stays to be seen. However within the present state of the MCU, an genuinely nice film would go alongside method.

Thunderbolts will perform as a type of variation of DC’s Suicide Squad, minus the bombs in everybody’s heads. The roster we see within the trailer is:

Yelena Belova

Pink Guardian

Bucky Barnes

Ghost

Taskmaster

US Agent

Whereas the movie could gloss over the finer factors of their origins, to get the complete backstory set-up right here you need to most likely watch:

Black Widow

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Each Captain America film

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Disney has mentioned they need viewers to wish much less backstory to observe new entries however uh, right here, not a lot possibly. The concept right here is that these “dangerous man” antiheroes are being assembled to tackle a larger risk, which on this occasion will likely be Sentry performed by Lewis Pullman after Steven Yeun dropped out of the half. They’re corralled by Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who has served as a type of mirror world Nick Fury to assemble these group throughout a number of initiatives now.

The movie appears humorous to make certain, however the motion? The sequence the place Yelena throws a knife and it bounces by everybody earlier than making its method again to her is great. The identical for each time we see Bucky in motion.

Thunderbolts Marvel

The trailer very a lot positions Florence Pugh’s Yelena because the lead, which might be a good suggestion since…Florence Pugh is superb. Sebastian Stan’s Bucky appears to be a secondary lead earlier than his storyline runs into theirs, however I feel Yelena will nonetheless in the end be operating the group. Ghost and Taskmaster have each gotten questionable costume redesigns, and I’ve questions on who this Taskmaster truly is, given the occasions of Black Widow. I’m wondering if that may find yourself being a significant reveal.

I have no idea how this film will carry out when Marvel’s field workplace is so in all places lately, and this doesn’t have Spider-Man, Deadpool or Wolverine in it. But when it’s good, that’s all I care about and this trailer does in truth look superb, and it appears most followers agree. Thunderbolts arrives in Might 2025.

