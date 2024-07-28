Marvel Studios Announces Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo Brothers to Return for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Marvel Studios returned to Corridor H Saturday at San Diego Comedian-Con (SDCC), giving followers a primary have a look at what’s subsequent for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)—together with big information about Marvel Studios’ subsequent two Avengers movies, together with the return of Disney Legend Robert Downey Jr. in a brand new function as Physician Doom.

Flanked by others dressed as Physician Doom, Downey unmasked himself onstage on the finish of the presentation. “New masks, identical job,” mentioned the Academy Award® winner, final seen within the MCU as Tony Stark/Iron Man. “What can I let you know? I like enjoying sophisticated character.”

Deadpool & Wolverine

The Corridor H showcase kicked off with a celebration of Deadpool & Wolverine. A choral efficiency of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” welcomed the group with dancing Deadpool variants, which ended when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige regarded for Peterpool amongst the variants and referred to as Rob Delaney, who stars within the movie as Peter, to the stage.

Delaney joined Feige because the showcase’s MC, mentioning the shock Deadpool & Wolverine screening for SDCC followers Thursday, and the large drone and fireworks present over San Diego’s Petco Park that adopted. Deadpool & Wolverine has already damaged field workplace data for an R-rated theatrical launch, and the movie’s opening formally pushed the MCU over the $30 billion field workplace mark with 34 films. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, and directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine is now enjoying in theaters.

Captain America: Courageous New World

With Sam Wilson about to make his huge display debut as Captain America in Captain America: Courageous New World, Delaney welcomed to the stage star Anthony Mackie. Becoming a member of them had been Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, and Giancarlo Esposito, who confirmed he’s enjoying Sidewinder. Collectively, they revealed unique footage and invited Disney Legend Harrison Ford to take the stage. Ford makes his MCU debut as President Thaddeus Ross.

Releasing in theaters on February 14, 2025, Captain America: Courageous New World follows Sam Wilson, who after assembly with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, finds himself in the midst of a world incident. Sam should uncover the explanation behind a nefarious international plot earlier than the true mastermind has the complete world seeing crimson.

Thunderbolts*

Highlighting Thunderbolts*, Delaney welcomed director Jake Schreier to the stage alongside stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour. The latter confirmed up in full Pink Guardian garb, incomes laughs and applause from the group, who had been handled to a scene from the film.

Marvel Studios (and a crew of indie veterans who undoubtedly bought out) current Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up that includes depressed murderer Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Thunderbolts* additionally stars Olga Kurylenko and opens in theaters on Might 2, 2025.

The Implausible 4: First Steps

Feige returned to the stage to share particulars of the upcoming The Implausible 4, which begins manufacturing Tuesday. Becoming a member of Feige on stage had been director Matt Shakman and Marvel’s first household collectively onstage for the primary time: Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mr. Implausible), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/The Invisible Lady), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/The Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/Factor). All of them shared some cosmic particulars concerning the upcoming characteristic movie that sees Galactus and Silver Surfer goal Earth for destruction—and revealed the film’s full title: The Implausible 4: First Steps.

“We’re doing a retro-future ’60s. [Industrialist] Syd Mead was an inspiration. The ’60s, to me, is all about optimism,” Shakman informed followers in Corridor H, including, “I really like the Implausible 4. I really like their energy set. We need to be true to the comics, however we need to be true to life.”

Corridor H was then overtaken by none aside from the Fantasticar hovering over the group, drawing huge cheers because the screens had been taken over by a retro-futurist imaginative and prescient of New York Metropolis. That includes music by Oscar®-winning composer Michael Giacchino, Implausible 4: First Steps can be launched in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Avengers

Simply when the viewers thought the showcase was over, Feige introduced he had one other replace: Anthony and Joe Russo, the staff behind 4 of probably the most profitable MCU films and the studio’s highest-grossing administrators with over $6 billion in international earnings, will return to helm Avengers: Doomsday in Might 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars in Might 2027.

However who may probably play Physician Doom?

“If we’re gonna convey Victor Von Doom to film theaters worldwide, then I believe we’re going to want the best actor on this planet to play that character,” Joe mentioned. “As proof of the unimaginable prospects within the Marvel multiverse, we provide the one one who may play Victor Von Doom.”

Robed figures wearing Physician Doom masks took the stage after which parted in order that Downey may reveal himself. Corridor H erupted in thunderous applause, chanting “RDJ!”

The Russos’ firm, AGBO, is ready to supply each movies alongside Marvel Studios. Stephen McFeely, identified for his work on the Captain America trilogy and Avengers: Endgame, will deal with the script.

“Having the ability to create tales and discover characters throughout the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we found a strong reference to audiences in every movie that we made,” the Russo brothers mentioned. “We’re thrilled to collaborate as soon as once more with Kevin, Lou and the complete Marvel staff to convey this epic journey in storytelling to new and stunning locations for each the followers and ourselves.”