Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 launch: our live coverage of today’s update

Battle Pass skins revealed Unravel mysteries and decipher the truth in our Jade Scrolls of K’un-Lun Event! 📜

Complete missions to get the Storm – Queen of Orphans costume for FREE! Unlock premium and earn Spider-Man – Black & Gold costume, Psylocke – Fleeting Butterfly costume, and so much more!

Jade… pic.twitter.com/o2rOpROux3October 9, 2025 NetEase has now revealed the new Battle Pass skins for Marvel Rivals Season 4.5. As expected, there’s an awesome new costume for Daredevil, as well as new Gallery Cards and loads of Chrono Tokens. Check it out in the Tweet embedded above.

Downtime in one hour! There’s just one hour until downtime kicks in for Marvel Rivals Season 4.5. From there, I’ll be providing updates on exactly when the game goes back online.



Welcome back (Image credit: NetEase) It’s Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 release day! That means we’ll be able to jump into the new update in just a few hours. Let’s get started.



That’s all for today (Image credit: NetEase) I’m heading off now, but I’ll return bright and early tomorrow morning to cover the launch of Marvel Rivals Season 4.5. There will be my live coverage of downtime, and then some early gameplay impressions once everything is back online. Until then!



Ragnarok Rebirth is no more (Image credit: NetEase) There’s a new Team Up, and changes to existing ones coming in Marvel Rivals Season 4.5. Unfortunately, Ragnarok Rebirth is being removed entirely, meaning Thor and Hela no longer team up with each other. To compensate, Hela joins Namor in Deep Wrath, and of course Thor still has a Team Up with Angela.



How long is downtime expected to last? (Image credit: NetEase) Marvel Rivals has been extremely consistent with the downtime between recent seasonal updates. NetEase is once again estimating 2-3 hours of downtime, though it’s pretty much been bang on 2 hours in the past few seasons. As such, expect 2 hours of downtime, but be advised that it could run a little bit later.



Daredevil joins the fight! Daredevil: The Man Without Fear | Character Reveal | Marvel Rivals – YouTube



Watch On The new Hero for Season 4.5 is Daredevil. The Man Without Fear is a Duelist, using his radar sight ability to track down enemies through walls. His Ultimate inflicts fear on any opponent looking his way, making it extremely powerful against groups.

Namor removed from Gamma Charge (Image credit: NetEase) My prayers have been answered. Namor is no longer a part of the Gamma Charge Team Up, meaning no more super-powered laser squids beaming me from afar. He’s getting a new Team Up with Hela, however, called Deep Wrath, unlocking the new Tidal Dirge ability.



A new event is coming (Image credit: NetEase) The Jade Scrolls of K’un-Lun event drops with Season 4.5. Players can earn the Psylocke – Fleeting Butterfly skin, as well as additional cosmetics for Spider-Man and Storm. There’s free rewards, and a Premium track to this one.



Developer Vision trailer reveals new details NetEase has revealed a Developer Vision video for Marvel Rivals Season 4.5. In it, we get a breakdown of the new Team Ups, the new Hero, as well as some info on the main plot that’ll run up until the next season. Check it out below: Marvel Rivals: Season 4.5 Update! // Dev Vision Vol. 10 – YouTube



Watch On



When does downtime start? (Image credit: NetEase) Downtime for Season 4.5 kicks off October 10 at the following times: East Coast (US): 5AM ET (October 10)

West Coast (US): 2AM PT (October 10)

United Kingdom: 10AM BST (October 10)

Europe (Central): 11AM CEST (October 10)

Japan (Tokyo): 7PM JST (October 10)

Australia (Sydney): 8PM AEST (October 10)