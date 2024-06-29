Martin Mull, comedian and actor in ‘Arrested Development’ and ‘Roseanne,’ dies at 80 : NPR

toggle caption Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES — Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and appearing made him a hip sensation within the Seventies and later a beloved visitor star on sitcoms together with “Roseanne” and “Arrested Growth,” has died, his daughter mentioned Friday.

Mull’s daughter, TV author and comedian artist Maggie Mull, mentioned her father died at house on Thursday after “a valiant battle towards a protracted sickness.”

Mull, who was additionally a guitarist and painter, got here to nationwide fame with a recurring position on the Norman Lear-created satirical cleaning soap opera “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” and the starring position in its spinoff, “Fernwood Tonight.”

“He was identified for excelling at each artistic self-discipline possible and likewise for doing Purple Roof Inn commercials,” Maggie Mull mentioned in an Instagram put up. “He would discover that joke humorous. He was by no means not humorous. My dad can be deeply missed by his spouse and daughter, by his buddies and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the signal of a really distinctive particular person—by many, many canines.”

Identified for his blonde hair and well-trimmed mustache, Mull was born in Chicago, raised in Ohio and Connecticut and studied artwork in Rhode Island and Rome.

His first foray into present enterprise was as a songwriter, penning the 1970 semi-hit “A Lady Named Johnny Money” for singer Jane Morgan.

He would mix music and comedy in an act that he delivered to hip Hollywood golf equipment within the Seventies.

“In 1976 I used to be a guitar participant and sit-down comedian showing on the Roxy on the Sundown Strip when Norman Lear walked in and heard me,” Mull advised The Related Press in 1980. “He solid me because the spouse beater on ‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.’ 4 months later I used to be spun off alone present.”

His time on the Strip was memorialized within the 1973 nation rock traditional “Lonesome L.A. Cowboy” the place the Riders of the Purple Sage give him a shoutout together with music luminaries Kris Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge.

“I do know Kris and Rita and Marty Mull are hangin’ on the Troubadour,” the tune says.

On “Fernwood Tonight” (generally styled as “Fernwood 2 Night time”), he performed Barth Gimble, the host of an area speak present in a midwestern city and twin to his “Mary Hartman” character. Fred Willard, a frequent collaborator with very comparable comedian sensibilities, performed his sidekick. It was later revamped as “America 2 Night time” and set in Southern California.

He would get to be an actual speak present host as an alternative choice to Johnny Carson on “The Tonight Present.”

Mull typically performed barely sleazy, considerably slimy and infrequently smarmy characters as he did as Teri Garr’s boss and Michael Keaton’s foe in 1983’s “Mr. Mother.” He performed Colonel Mustard within the 1985 film adaptation of the board recreation “Clue,” which, like many issues Mull appeared in, has turn out to be a cult traditional.

The Eighties additionally introduced what many thought was his greatest work, “A Historical past of White Folks in America,” a mockumentary that first aired on Cinemax. Mull co-created the present and starred as a “60 Minutes” type investigative reporter investigating all issues milquetoast and mundane. Willard was once more a co-star.

He wrote and starred in 1988’s “Rented Lips” alongside Robert Downey Jr., whose father, Robert Sr., directed.

His co-star Jennifer Tilly mentioned in an X put up Friday that Mull was “such a witty charismatic and type particular person.”

Within the Nineteen Nineties he was greatest identified for his recurring position on a number of seasons on “Roseanne,” through which he performed a hotter, much less sleazy boss to the title character, an brazenly homosexual man whose companion was performed by Willard, who died in 2020.

Mull would later play personal eye Gene Parmesan on “Arrested Growth,” a cult-classic character on a cult-classic present, and could be nominated for an Emmy, his first, in 2016 for a visitor run on “Veep.”

“What I did on ‘Veep’ I’m very pleased with, however I’d wish to suppose it’s in all probability extra collective, at my age it’s extra collective,” Mull advised the AP after his nomination. “It’d go all the best way again to ‘Fernwood.’”

Different comedians and actors had been typically his greatest followers.

“Martin was the best,” “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig mentioned on X. “So humorous, so gifted, such a pleasant man. Was fortunate sufficient to behave with him on The Jackie Thomas Present and treasured each second being with a legend. Fernwood Tonight was so influential in my life.”

Mull is survived by his daughter and musician Wendy Haas, his spouse since 1982.