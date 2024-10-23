Martha Stewart Reveals If She Would Go on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

Martha Stewart isn’t seeking to have a gaggle of seniors vying for her coronary heart anytime quickly.

The superstar chef and businesswoman was lately requested on Watch What Occurs Stay With Andy Cohen if she could be open to happening ABC’s courting actuality collection, The Golden Bachelorette.

“Completely not,” Stewart, 83, responded.

Nevertheless, host Andy Cohen then requested if any sum of money might incentivize her to star on the present, like $1 million or $10 million an episode. However even that wouldn’t work as a result of she stated that “the blokes aren’t sizzling sufficient.”

“So it ain’t in regards to the cash, it’s about how sizzling the blokes are. She stated, 10 million can’t get it if he don’t look proper,” Snoop Dogg quipped in response.

The Golden Bachelorette, which debuted its first season with lead Joan Vassos on Sept. 18, is a derivative of ABC’s long-running courting actuality collection, The Bachelorette, and contains a solid of seniors searching for love. Vassos, whose husband died from pancreatic most cancers after 32 years of marriage, beforehand appeared on Gerry Turner’s season of the Golden Bachelor, however she eradicated herself throughout week three over a medical concern along with her daughter.

Stewart was beforehand married from 1961 to 1990 to Andrew “Andy” Stewart. They share a daughter, Alexis Stewart. However she shared in her new Netflix documentary Martha, by way of Folks, that they obtained divorced as a result of they had been untrue to one another. She lately advised the outlet on the doc’s New York premiere that she hasn’t spoken to her ex-husband in additional than 20 years.