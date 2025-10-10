Marshawn Lynch Has a New Role This Spooky Season — And It…

It’s officially spooky time, which means haunted houses, jump scares, and a little bit of mischief around every corner. Some people are getting their pumpkins ready, others are queuing up horror playlists — and then there’s Weedmaps, taking Halloween to a whole new level.

On Friday, October 3, the cannabis tech giant took to X (formerly Twitter) with a “beastly” reveal, teasing what might be the most unexpected collab of the season. “Weedmaps Haunted House: THE STIGMA runs Oct 11–25, featuring a special twist with Beast Mode himself,” the company posted, tagging Marshawn Lynch. “This outbreak’s got a voice you won’t forget.” That’s right — the 39-year-old NFL veteran is narrating a haunted house.

This isn’t Lynch’s first time behind the mic. Back in 2015, he voiced a gun-slinging villain in Call of Duty: Black Ops III. Then in 2020, he leveled up with Predator: Hunting Grounds, playing a fully voiced and modeled character named Dante “Beast Mode” Jefferson. So when The Stigma came knocking for someone who could make terror feel like entertainment, Beast Mode answered.

Created in partnership with horror heavyweights Sinister Pointe, The Stigma isn’t your average pop-up haunt. According to the official press release, it “drops guests into the middle of a quarantine zone inside a police station and morgue,” where hazmat crews are panicking, officers are losing control, and the infected are closing in. It’s fifteen minutes of cinematic chaos — and somewhere in the dark, you’ll hear Lynch guiding (or taunting) you through it.

“Doing the voiceover for The Stigma was dope,” the former Seahawks running back said in a statement. “It let yo’ boi get in on the action without having to outrun the zombies myself, ya know what I’m talkin’ about? I’m hella juiced for people to hear me in there and get a little surprise while they’re getting the shit scared out of ‘em.”

Aside from his latest haunted-house cameo, Lynch has been busy. The five-time Pro Bowler recently teamed up with Originals to relaunch his cannabis brand Dodi, according to High Times, complete with new strains like Beast Berry, Milk & Cookies, and Charlie OG. He’s also been stacking creative credits — in September, Lynch inked a deal with Amazon MGM Studios for a new PI comedy series, and he’s still a regular fixture on Prime Video’s ’N Yo’ City.

And he’s not new to a good scare, either. In a 2024 Halloween-adjacent ’N Yo’ City segment, Lynch walked the halls of a haunted attraction, joking, “Ooh I got one scare!” Weedmaps hit him up next, and he was all in.

“Halloween’s always been about fun for me, of course a good scare is needed, and some candy fo’ sho’ but always ending with laughs and funnies,” Lynch said. “Weedmaps came with something different, something creative, and I was down to be a part of it. People are gonna have a good ass time in there.”