Marshall vs. No. 3 Ohio State live updates, score: Buckeyes lead 28-14

Marshall vs. No. 3 Ohio State live updates, score: Buckeyes lead 28-14

by

The crew made its first journey to Columbus, Ohio, this season to observe No. 3 Ohio State host Marshall. 

The Buckeyes are coming off a bye week after profitable their first two video games by a mixed 102 factors. Quarterback Will Howard has thrown for 520 yards to go along with 5 whole touchdowns by the primary two video games. Freshman Jeremiah Smith has already emerged as top-of-the-line vast receivers within the nation, recording 11 receptions for 211 yards and three touchdowns.

In the meantime, Marshall is 1-1 coming into Saturday’s tilt. The Thundering Herd defeated Stony Brook of their season opener earlier than falling to Virginia Tech, 31-14, in Week 2. 

This is a have a look at the highest moments from “Huge Midday Kickoff.”

12:51p ET

Stay scoreboard

1:55p ET

Elijah Metcalf provides six for Marshall

1:33p ET

The Buckeyes run recreation is robust

1:19p ET

Landing, Ohio State!

1:10p ET

Will Howard is a keeper!

12:40p ET

Emeka Egbuka to the home!

12:32p ET

The Thundering Herd strike first!

11:26p ET

They’re at it a-GINN

10:54p ET

‘Archie, Archie, Archie’

10:46p ET

A stroll and speak with Ryan Day

10:43p ET

A legend returns

Stay Protection for this started on 1:50p ET

Leave a Reply