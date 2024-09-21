Marshall vs. No. 3 Ohio State live updates, score: Buckeyes lead 28-14

The crew made its first journey to Columbus, Ohio, this season to observe No. 3 Ohio State host Marshall.
The Buckeyes are coming off a bye week after profitable their first two video games by a mixed 102 factors. Quarterback Will Howard has thrown for 520 yards to go along with 5 whole touchdowns by the primary two video games. Freshman Jeremiah Smith has already emerged as top-of-the-line vast receivers within the nation, recording 11 receptions for 211 yards and three touchdowns.
In the meantime, Marshall is 1-1 coming into Saturday’s tilt. The Thundering Herd defeated Stony Brook of their season opener earlier than falling to Virginia Tech, 31-14, in Week 2.
This is a have a look at the highest moments from “Huge Midday Kickoff.”
12:51p ET
Stay scoreboard
1:55p ET
Elijah Metcalf provides six for Marshall
1:33p ET
The Buckeyes run recreation is robust
1:19p ET
Landing, Ohio State!
1:10p ET
Will Howard is a keeper!
12:40p ET
Emeka Egbuka to the home!
12:32p ET
The Thundering Herd strike first!
11:26p ET
They’re at it a-GINN
10:54p ET
‘Archie, Archie, Archie’
10:46p ET
A stroll and speak with Ryan Day
10:43p ET
A legend returns
Stay Protection for this started on 1:50p ET