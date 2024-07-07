Marlon Wayans Slams Robbers Who Burglarized His Home

There’s nothing humorous about getting robbed, simply ask Marlon Wayans.

Wayans, 51, up to date his followers and issued a warning to thieves in a video shared through Instagram on Thursday, July 4, concerning a latest housebreaking that occurred at his Los Angeles residence in June.

The comic took to social media on Independence Day to share that his household is secure and most of his possessions are nonetheless intact.

“God is so Good. Everybody is okay. I’m grateful,” the White Chicks star wrote in his caption. “I’m the incorrect [person] to rob. Save your vitality. I don’t have something priceless in my home besides MY HOUSE.”

Wayans added, “Sorry, I stay a easy life with 2 [cars] and certainly one of them is a 1994 Vary Rover, you’ll need a jumpstart when you steal it cuz the battery is useless.” He additional famous that the robbers ought to “choose a greater goal.”

“Don’t waste your vitality or your life doing residence invasions, s—t is simply too heavy!” he continued. . “You need to carry all that bulls—t? Throw your again out, and for what?! I repeat, I don’t personal s—t priceless. I don’t have a bunch of money or jewellery.”

In his video, the Scary Film funnyman stated: “They didn’t actually get a lot as a result of I don’t personal s—t.” Wayans repeated that his bodily residence was essentially the most priceless factor he owned, saying that “until you have been gonna put that s—t on a truck and drag it away, then you definately did nicely. However I don’t personal s—t.”

He stated, “I’m not flashy. No jewellery. No necklaces. I don’t have money. I take advantage of bank cards.” The theft occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on June 29, based on TMZ.

Wayans’ brother Keenen Ivory Wayans was residence on the time. Nonetheless, he didn’t hear the thieves enter the home as they got here in from the again by crashing a window. The In Residing Shade co-creator, 66, had been asleep and was woke up by a uninteresting noise. Nonetheless, he believed it was nothing and went again to mattress.

Per TMZ, certainly one of Wayans’s workers noticed the shattered glass the following day. 1000’s of {dollars} in money, in addition to a secure, have been reportedly stolen.

Whereas police have begun to research the state of affairs, no arrests have been made but.

Different celebrities within the Hollywood space have been burglarized in latest months, such because the houses of NBA gamers Patrick Patterson and Talen Horton-Tucker, in addition to Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah.