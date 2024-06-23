Marlo Hampton Reacts to RHOA Season 16’s ‘New Direction’

Marlo Hampton stands by her resolution to stroll away from The Actual Housewives of Atlanta, however she remains to be in contact with the forged.

“It’s been actually fascinating seeing the ladies and to see the brand new course they’re entering into,” Marlo, 48, completely informed Us Weekly at Hollywood Unlocked’s 4th annual Influence Awards. “I’m pleased for them, and I can’t wait to tune in and watch. I ended up being part of this franchise for 10 years. How do I not watch? It’s my household. I like my household, everybody at Bravo, everybody.”

Marlo joined RHOA as a good friend in season 4, in the end changing into a full-fledged Housewife throughout seasons 14 and 15. She confirmed her exit in February after her present contract ended.

“This break from RHOA is a contemporary begin, permitting me the house to take part in new artistic leisure initiatives centered on my future, and never reliving my previous,” she beforehand informed Us in a press release. “My nephews are transitioning into pivotal levels of their educational adolescence, and I’m centered on my illustration of their eyes and getting again to displaying my multifaceted way of life of philanthropy, trend, and fabulosity.”

RHOA season 16, which is presently filming, will star Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams and Drew Sidora. As well as, a number of new faces will get peaches for the primary time. Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley are slated to make their Bravo debut in season 16 whereas Shamea Morton Mwangi was upgraded from a “good friend.” Cynthia Bailey, who left the present in 2021, can even return to season 16 in a “good friend” position.

Marlo additional informed Us what she thinks in regards to the newbies.

“I do know them from round. I’ve been at a few occasions with them. I’ve spoken with Kelly, Britt and Angela I’ve not met,” she stated on Friday’s occasion on the Beverly Hilton Resort in California, noting what it will take for her potential return. “It relies upon. If Bravo requested me to return again and do a present, sure, however proper now I feel they’re full.”

Marlo continued, “I don’t have a variety of pleasure and leisure at Bravo.”

Whereas Bravo has not revealed too many particulars in regards to the new season, Cynthia, 57, beforehand hinted at how the dynamics had been shaping up.

“We’re on Week No. 3 and already, these ladies are leaping proper in getting their fingers soiled,” Cynthia informed Us earlier this month. “I feel you guys are in for a deal with. I feel three of them carry simply the correct amount of recent blood that we wanted for season candy 16. So, it’s gonna be candy and perhaps bittersweet however I feel you guys shall be entertained.”

With reporting by Lanae Brody