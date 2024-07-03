Marlins designate shortstop Tim Anderson for assignment

MIAMI — Veteran shortstop and former AL batting champ Tim Anderson was designated for project by the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

Anderson struggled offensively all through his 65-game stint in Miami, hitting .214 in 234 at-bats with three extra-base hits.

“It is by no means a simple day when it’s important to DFA one in all your on a regular basis gamers,” Marlins supervisor Skip Schumaker stated earlier than a series-opening sport in opposition to Boston. “Tim was superior within the clubhouse. I did not know him earlier than this 12 months and he was one of many more durable staff I’ve ever been round.”

Anderson did not fulfill the offensive expectations the Marlins anticipated when he signed a one-year free agent deal. The 31-year-old Anderson performed his first eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox and batted over .300 4 consecutive years. In 2019, Anderson hit .335 and received the AL batting title.

Accidents and a drop-off in manufacturing affected Anderson’s last season in Chicago. The White Sox declined the $14 million membership choice on Anderson’s contract and he grew to become a free agent.

First-year Marlins president Peter Bendix made Anderson his first notable free agent addition, signing him to a one-year $5 million deal in February.

“It is one factor if the man’s not placing within the work and that is a simple transfer. This was not a type of circumstances,” Schumaker stated. “Robust day for us and I hope he lands on his ft someplace as a result of he is nonetheless younger and nonetheless has quite a bit to offer to the sport.”

The Marlins recalled infielder Xavier Edwards from Triple-A Jacksonville to take Anderson’s spot on the roster.