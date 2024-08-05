Marla Sokoloff’s Full House Smoking Scene Left Kids Horrified

Marla Sokoloff’s dangerous lady on-screen previous got here again to hang-out her when she had youngsters.

The actress, 43, advised Full Home costar Dave Coulier on his podcast, “Full Home Rewind,” on Friday, August 2, that her children had been “horrified” to see how her character Gia Mahan acted within the 90s sitcom – particularly when she smoked.

Sokoloff’s character, Gia, was a bad-influence good friend of Stephanie Tanner, performed by Jodie Sweetin, with story traces involving the teenager joyriding with boys and having a snarky perspective. Full Home aired on ABC from 1987 to 1995.

“What do you inform them after they see Gia? ‘Don’t act like that?’” Coulier, 64, requested Sokoloff, who shares three daughters, Elliotte, 12, Olive, 8 and Harper, 2, together with her husband Alec Puro.

“Precisely,” Sokoloff laughed. “Particularly with the smoking stuff. They’re horrified.”

The Follow actress added, “They had been like, ‘Mother! You’re smoking?!’”

Sokoloff reprised the function of Gia within the reboot, Fuller Home, which ran from 2016 to 2020, a gig she took on earlier than her youngest was born.

In 2019, she shared that in filming Fuller Home, her oldest youngsters, Elliotte and Olive, had been “obsessed” with the present.

“I imply, typically I’ll come residence from engaged on Fuller Home and I stroll via the door, and they’re watching Fuller Home,” she advised In Contact in November 2019. “They stream, like, 800 episodes of it. I’m like, ‘Guys, we have to take a break!’”

Regardless of their obsession with the reboot, Elliotte and Olive additionally watched the unique sequence on Netflix.

“I believe children at college advised them about it,” Sokoloff advised the outlet. “I don’t know how they discovered it. It’s simply the present of Netflix, they usually in all probability simply [went] on one present, and it led them to a different they usually someway acquired there.”

One perk of returning to movie the reboot many years after the unique’s first run was that her children had been capable of meet the Tanner household within the flesh.

Fan favourite character DJ was significantly fashionable with Elliotte and Olive, and Sokoloff recalled that the ladies had been “starstruck” after they noticed Candace Cameron Bure on set.

“It’s sort of cool that they get to come back to work and see all of it occur,” she defined. “It additionally makes me really feel higher that what I’m doing makes sort of sense to them, and I’m not simply gone and flying throughout and leaving them. I believe it’s good for them to have some form of repay.”

In December 2019, Sokoloff, who has additionally directed movies, talked to Mothers concerning the lengths she goes to in juggling her household and work life.

“I had this calendar the place each scorching lunch was arrange, each playdate, each after-school enrichment. Carpool. Actions. I didn’t have sooner or later the place they weren’t doing one thing,” Sokoloff mentioned of directing her first film, Christmas Resort. “Once I acquired there and I used to be on set, I by no means needed to rapidly textual content a girlfriend or textual content my husband to determine how somebody was getting residence.”