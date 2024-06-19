Markstrom traded to Devils by Flames for 1st-round draft pick, Bahl

Jacob Markstrom was traded to the New Jersey Devils by the Calgary Flames for a first-round decide within the 2025 NHL Draft and defenseman Kevin Bahl on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old goalie went 23-23-2 with a 2.78 goals-against common, a .905 save proportion and two shutouts in 48 video games this season. He has two seasons remaining on a six-year contract and might turn into an unrestricted free agent after 2025-26.

“This can be a huge problem,” Markstrom stated. “It is a huge workforce with excessive expectations and as a goaltender, there’s stress, and I have been on groups the place there was stress on goaltending within the Canadian market. I do know what’s anticipated and me, as an individual too, and individuals who know me that I simply need to win hockey video games. And after we do not win I am my hardest critic, so I am simply tremendous comfortable and stoked about going there.”

The commerce comes two months after Markstrom was noncommittal about his future in Calgary after the Flames (38-39-5) didn’t qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I do not know, however what I do know and what I inform you guys each day is I really like profitable hockey video games,” he stated April 20. “I feel that is the aggressive facet of me … that each time I lace up the skates that is one thing I urge and I need to accomplish. You need to win hockey video games and I do know everybody in that locker room desires to win hockey video games, too. That is just about the place my head is at proper now.”

Chosen by the Florida Panthers within the second spherical (No. 31) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Markstrom is 215-196-57 with a 2.73 GAA and .909 save proportion in 485 regular-season video games (468 begins) for the Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Flames and 13-13 with a 2.90 GAA and .911 save proportion in 26 playoff video games.

The primary-round decide within the commerce is top-10 protected. If New Jersey has a top-10 choice subsequent yr, Calgary would obtain its first-round decide within the 2026 NHL Draft.

“Jacob was a real skilled via the entire thing,” Flames normal supervisor Craig Conroy stated. “Once we went to him lastly to ask him if he would waive his no-move [clause], he agreed and signed off on it and we had been in a position to end the deal this morning. He was a giant a part of it, although, as a result of he had the proper to say no to something that got here his approach.”

Bahl performed all 82 video games for the Devils this season and had 11 factors (one aim, 10 assists). He has 25 factors (4 objectives, 21 assists) in 148 regular-season video games and one help in 11 playoff video games, all with New Jersey.

Bahl, who turns 24 on June 27, was chosen by the Arizona Coyotes within the second spherical (No. 55) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

“Right now’s commerce demonstrates our give attention to the infusion of younger proficient gamers into our roster in addition to buying essential draft capital, whereas sustaining our dedication as a playoff aggressive workforce,” Conroy stated. “We thank Jacob for his professionalism and understanding of our resolution to make this commerce now and at this stage in his profession.”