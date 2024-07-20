Market Strategist Says Bitcoin Downtrend Is Finally Over, Here’s Where Price Is Headed Next

A market strategist has declared that Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has lastly concluded its downtrend. Based on the strategist, Bitcoin could also be heading to a brand new worth goal, pushed by the optimistic shift in its market worth.

Bitcoin Downtrend Is Over

A crypto analyst recognized as ‘Rekt Capital’ on X (previously Twitter) has introduced to his 484,500 followers that Bitcoin’s extended downward pattern was formally over. The analyst, who has been monitoring the cryptocurrency’s market and worth actions, has recommended that Bitcoin could also be preparing for a sturdy restoration.

Rekt Capital has additionally disclosed {that a} contemporary uptrend has begun for the pioneer cryptocurrency. The crypto analyst shared an in depth worth chart depicting Bitcoin’s worth actions in 2024, highlighting the cryptocurrency’s present worth place.

With Bitcoin steadily transferring out of bearish tendencies, Rekt Capital predicts that the cryptocurrency might see its worth surging between $65,000 to $71,500. The analyst revealed that for Bitcoin to achieve this bullish worth goal, it should efficiently break previous $65,000 to type a brand new pink cluster of worth motion whereas sustaining a steady worth.

Rekt Capital disclosed that Bitcoin is presently attempting to say the $65,000 mark, nonetheless this worth vary is performing as a resistance stage. He additionally famous that Bitcoin should shut each day above $65,000 earlier than it will probably absolutely take pleasure in a pattern continuation to the upside.

Regardless of Rekt Capital’s optimistic projections for Bitcoin’s worth, the cryptocurrency has not too long ago recorded slight declines in its worth. CoinMarketCap’s knowledge reveals that Bitcoin’s worth declined by 1.35% within the final 24 hours.

Though Bitcoin was on an uptrend over the previous week, rising by a whopping 11.98%, its worth continues to be reflecting a little bit of volatility and experiencing vital drops in its each day buying and selling quantity.

Santiment has additionally reported that the quantity of Bitcoin holders has dropped aggressively, pushed by merchants’ perception that the March all-time excessive was the best Bitcoin’s worth would attain in 2024. On the flip facet, the market intelligence platform has recommended that large-scale liquidations comparable to this may probably improve the likelihood of a continued rebound for Bitcoin.

BTC Holds Regular Close to $65,000 Resistance

In one other X publish, crypto analyst, Aksel Kibar highlighted Bitcoin’s latest worth actions, emphasizing that the cryptocurrency has been testing resistance ranges round $65,000 for the previous 5 months. Sharing an in depth chart of Bitcoin’s worth actions from 2011 to 2025, Kibar disclosed that Bitcoin was holding on robust, solely witnessing slight worth deviations which probably signifies sustained curiosity from buyers.

The analyst has interpreted Bitcoin’s latest conduct as a optimistic signal for a long-term bullish outlook. Kibar additionally famous that when a cryptocurrency lingers close to a particular resistance stage with out a vital sell-off, it typically alerts an imminent breakout.

