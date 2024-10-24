Market Square Arena hosted its last Pacers game 25 years ago

INDIANAPOLIS — It might not really feel prefer it to longtime followers, however the Indiana Pacers have now performed at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for so long as they performed at Market Sq. Enviornment.

WRTV Market Sq. Enviornment throughout its remaining Indiana Pacers sport on October 22, 1999.

The Pacers performed at Market Sq. Enviornment from 1974 till October 22, 1999, a preseason match-up towards the Utah Jazz. The staff opened its common season on the then-Conseco Fieldhouse two weeks after the ultimate sport, which implies the Pacers have now known as every enviornment residence for 25 years.

“Effectively, I’m previous,” stated Pacers fan Dan Murphy when he discovered about this reality. “MSA was loopy. It was like a giant highschool health club.”

WRTV Market Sq. Enviornment through the 1995 NBA Jap Convention Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the Orlando Magic.

Market Sq. Enviornment stood vacant till it was imploded on July 8, 2001. The sector’s website on Market and Alabama Streets was changed with a high-rise residential tower with a Complete Meals grocery retailer and Cummins’ Indianapolis headquarters.

“It was unhappy, however I knew there can be financial growth coming in,” Murphy stated. “It is out with the previous, in with the brand new.”

WRTV Market Sq. Enviornment is imploded on July 8, 2001.

Though the sector is gone, the Pacers’ previous courtroom continues to be in use on the Nationwide Institute for Health and Sport close to IU-Indianapolis, full with the Market Sq. Enviornment wordmark.

“There’s so many unimaginable moments that occurred on this flooring and unimaginable gamers that performed right here,” stated Nationwide Institute of Health and Sport director Melanie Roberts. “To have it right here accessible for the general public to make use of, it is an opportunity of a lifetime.”

WRTV The Market Sq. Enviornment flooring on the Nationwide Institute for Health and Sport.

Murphy typically performs basketball on the previous Market Sq. Enviornment flooring.

“I inform the younger children who come right here, ‘That is the Pacers’ courtroom,'” Murphy stated. “This courtroom brings again quite a lot of recollections. I keep in mind the playoffs with the Knicks and the environment.”

WRTV Market Sq. Enviornment shirts on sale at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The one reminder of Market Sq. Enviornment on its former website is a plaque devoted to Elvis Presley, who performed his final live performance on the enviornment on June 26, 1977.