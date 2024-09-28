Mark Robinson, North Carolina GOP gubernatorial candidate, treated for burns, campaign says

Embattled Republican North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson — whose gubernatorial bid has been rattled by allegations that he beforehand posted racist and sexually specific feedback on-line — was hospitalized with burns Friday, his marketing campaign stated.

Mike Lonergan, a marketing campaign spokesperson, stated in an announcement late Friday night time that the 56-year-old Robinson suffered second-degree burns throughout an “incident at a marketing campaign look on the Mayberry Truck Present in Mt. Ethereal,” a metropolis positioned close to the border of North Carolina and Virginia.

Robinson acquired remedy on the Northern Regional Hospital in Mt. Ethereal and was in “good spirits,” Lonergan stated, including that he was anticipated to renew campaigning Saturday morning.

No additional particulars have been offered on his situation or the circumstances that prompted the harm.

This all follows a bombshell CNN report final week which discovered that Robinson posted inappropriate feedback to the message board of a pornographic web site between 2008 and 2012, typically underneath the title of “black NAZI.”

For the reason that report’s publication on Sept. 19, Robinson has seen a number of marketing campaign staffers resign, together with his marketing campaign supervisor, common marketing consultant and senior adviser, finance director, and deputy marketing campaign supervisor. He has additionally appeared to lose assist amongst Republican management.

Robinson didn’t seem with former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, within the two North Carolina rallies Trump has held because the CNN report. And when requested Thursday by reporters if he would pull his endorsement of Robinson, Trump responded, “I do not know the state of affairs.”

Senate Minority Chief Mitch McConnell, when requested Tuesday if Republicans ought to halt assist for Robinson’s marketing campaign, responded, “It will not shock to you already know I am pleased that there is not a Senate race in North Carolina.”

Robinson, nonetheless, has thus far vowed to remain within the race.

“That is an election about insurance policies, not personalities,” he wrote on social media Wednesday. “Now will not be the time for intra-party squabbling and nonsense.”

Kaia Hubbard and

Kathryn Watson

contributed to this report.



