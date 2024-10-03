Mariska Hargitay on the Role ‘All the Famous People’ Want on ‘SVU’

There’s one position all the largest stars need to painting on Regulation & Order: Particular Victims Unit, based on star and govt producer Mariska Hargitay.

The actress made an look on Late Evening With Seth Meyers forward of the SVU season 26 premiere on Thursday. Whereas talking with the host, she revealed that A-listers who need to visitor star on the long-running present all need to play useless.

“All of the well-known folks, you already know what they need? To be a useless physique,” she informed Seth Meyers. “It’s so bizarre.”

Hargitay recalled she not too long ago spoke to a “huge supermodel,” whom she wouldn’t title however famous she was “one of many greats,” who wished to solely painting a useless individual, regardless of the SVU writers having a extra elaborate position for her.

“I discovered that she liked my present. So I mentioned, ‘Oh my gosh,’ I went to the writers, I mentioned, ‘Can she be on the present?’ And he or she mentioned she wished to be a useless physique, however then I mentioned, ‘No, no, we’ve this nice half for you,’” the ER actress mentioned. “I name her again, I mentioned, ‘Hear we acquired it. We’re gonna get you on the present.’ She goes, ‘Oh no, I wanna be a useless physique.’”

Admittedly, the late night time host was additionally a type of individuals who solely wished to play useless.

“I wished to be a useless physique. Through the 2007-2008 writers strike, I met all these Regulation & Order writers, and I used to be like, ‘I wanna do a cameo, however I simply wanna be a useless physique,’” Meyers recalled. “And so they had been like, ‘Oh my God, we’d like to have you ever on the present.’ However I used to be like, ‘OK, however I’m a useless individual.’”

Regardless of finally being supplied a job, he turned it down as a result of he “was like, ‘I don’t need traces, I simply wanna be a useless individual within the park.’”

Elsewhere within the late night time look, Hargitay shared that there’s one factor she’s actually wished to do in an episode of the Dick Wolf present, however the writers received’t let her: Be drunk.

“I don’t know who I’ve to name to get a drunk gig ’trigger I’m so good at it, and I urge, I urge,” she mentioned. “I imply, like, I’m America’s sweetheart, I believed. I urge them to put in writing me a drunk scene. They received’t.”

She joked, as an alternative, she has to go to bars and never drink however faux to be drunk, hoping there’s a producer there that can solid her in a job the place she will painting a drunk individual.

Regulation & Orders: SVU season 26 premieres on NBC tonight and can air subsequent episodes on Thursdays, dropping next-day on Peacock.