Mario & Luigi: Brothership is a brand-new Mario RPG for Switch

To start out off Nintendo’s Summer season Sport Fest-adjacent Direct, the corporate debuted a brand new Mario & Luigi sport: Mario & Luigi: Brothership. It’s been 9 years for the reason that final Mario & Luigi sport, Bowser’s Inside Story, which debuted in 2009 on the Nintendo DS earlier than being rereleased with additional content material and an entire new aspect story on the 3DS in 2018.

In Brothership, the Mario Bros commandeer their very own crusing ship to discover an all-new world dotted with islands of their quest to return to the Mushroom Kingdom. The 2 should work collectively utilizing their powers of concord to beat obstacles and beat bosses.