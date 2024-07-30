Mariners get Justin Turner in trade with Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners acquired veteran Justin Turner from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, including a confirmed bat with postseason expertise to a lineup ravaged by accidents and ineffectiveness.

Turner joins outfielder Randy Arozarena as new additions to a Mariners group tied for first place with the Houston Astros within the American League West. Turner, 39, is hitting .257/.351/.373 with six dwelling runs and 31 RBIs this season.

“Justin has been one of the productive nook infield bats within the league for over a decade,” Mariners normal supervisor Justin Hollander stated. “Together with his monitor report on the plate and in depth expertise within the postseason, he’s a useful addition to each our lineup and clubhouse.”

The Blue Jays will obtain Double-A outfielder RJ Schreck within the deal.

Turner signed a one-year, $13 million cope with Toronto over the winter in hopes of becoming a member of a playoff contender. The Blue Jays’ struggles have prompted them to commerce 4 gamers over the previous three days, together with right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia, who went to Seattle for outfielder Jonatan Clase.

Seattle’s addition of Arozarena crammed a niche in its outfield, and Turner might spend time at first base — the place rookie Tyler Locklear has performed after the Mariners designated Ty France for project — or designated hitter, an space of battle all season.

Over the previous week, Turner has proven flashes of excellence, hitting .565 and posting three three-hit video games. His playoff pedigree appealed to the Mariners, a younger group with minimal postseason expertise.

Turner performed in 9 consecutive postseasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, together with their 2020 World Sequence victory. In 86 video games, he hit .270/.370/.460 with 13 dwelling runs and 42 RBIs.