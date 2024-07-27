Mariners acquire Randy Arozarena from Rays, per source: How he fits in Seattle

By Ken Rosenthal, Andy McCullough and Aaron Gleeman

The Seattle Mariners have acquired left fielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays, the crew introduced Friday. Francys Romero first reported the information.

To accumulate Arozarena, the Mariners traded two minor leaguers — outfielder Aidan Smith and right-handed pitcher Brody Hopkins — plus a participant to be named later.

🚨 We’ve acquired All-Star OF @RandyArozarena 🚨 The suitable-handed slugger joins the squad from the Rays in trade for minor leaguers RHP Brody Hopkins, OF Aidan Smith and a participant to be named later. 🔗 https://t.co/pzW1ixadf9 pic.twitter.com/AIPP1LVGet — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 26, 2024

Arozarena, 29, is slashing .211/.318/.394 with 15 house runs by means of 100 video games this season, his fifth with Tampa Bay.

The 2023 All-Star and Dwelling Run Derby participant helped the Rays to the postseason for a fifth straight yr final season. The Rays at the moment sit fourth within the AL East at 52-51.

The Mariners have a 53-51 file and are one sport again of the Houston Astros, the AL West leaders.

The Pulse E-newsletter Free, every day sports activities updates direct to your inbox. Free, every day sports activities updates direct to your inbox. Signal Up

Scouting report

Together with his wage on the rise in arbitration, Arozarena suits the profile of the form of participant the Rays are likely to commerce. His acquisition already proved to be a smash for the group. Arozarena burst onto the scene within the 2020 playoffs, establishing himself as a clutch performer with a thirst for the highlight, slugging 10 homers within the prolonged postseason.

He has backed that up within the subsequent common seasons, posting a 124 OPS+ from 2021 to 2023. After a gradual begin in 2024, Arozarena has caught hearth in the course of the previous two months. And his efficiency in October 2020 wasn’t a one-off, with an .816 OPS within the subsequent three postseasons. — Andy McCullough, senior MLB author

How Arozarena suits in Seattle

Arozarena is a perfect match for a hitting-starved Mariners crew determined for any form of offensive thump.

He’ll slot into the center of Seattle’s lineup, probably for the subsequent 2 1/2 seasons. Even together with his ice-old begin, Arozarena’s present 106 OPS+ would rank second on the Mariners. — Aaron Gleeman MLB workers author

GO DEEPER MLB Commerce Grades: Mariners nab Randy Arozarena from Rays so as to add thump

GO DEEPER Eno’s take: Which Randy Arozarena are the Mariners going to get?

Required studying

(Picture: Adam Starvation / Getty Photographs)