Marileidy Paulino Becomes First Woman To Win Gold For Dominican Republic

Marileidy Paulino made historical past on Friday, turning into the primary girl from the Dominican Republic to win an Olympic gold medal in any sport.

Paulino dominated the second curve and pulled away over the past straightaway, turning into the fifth-fastest girl at 400 meters in 48.17 seconds, which set a brand new Olympic file.

The 27-year-old, the reigning World Champion on the distance, broke the earlier file of 48.25 final held by France’s Marie-Jose Perec.

That is Paulino’s third Olympic medal after successful silver in each the 400m and combined 4x400m relay on the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Video games. Paulino introduced the Dominican Republic’s medal rely to a few.

Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser gained silver, crossing the end line in 48.53 to set a brand new season finest. She stayed with the gold medalist previous to the second curve and put herself in place to win a medal on the final straightaway.

Paris is Naser’s second Olympic look, making it to semifinal spherical within the 400m on the 2016 Rio Olympic Video games.

Natalia Kaczmarek, in the meantime, discovered one other gear within the final 50 meters and secured bronze for Poland in 48.98, beating out Eire’s Rhasidat Adeleke by three-tenths of a second.

Kaczmarek was a projected medal contender following her two sub-49 performances all through this season.

Alexis Holmes was the one American to qualify within the 400m remaining, going 49.77. She set a brand new private file and completed sixth.

