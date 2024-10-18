Mariah Carey Opens Up Only Winning 5 Grammys: ‘They Scammed Me’

Mariah Carey launched her first album in 1990, and regardless of having extra songs attain No. 1 than any solo artist in historical past, she solely solely taken dwelling a complete of 5 Grammy Award wins.

Carey, 55, talked about her snubs within the Wednesday, October 16 episode of the “Las Culturistas” podcast with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.

“You don’t have sufficient of these, by the best way” Rogers mentioned, breaking down her profession Grammy wins, which include 34 complete nominations.

“They scammed me,” Carey mentioned. “They toy with me.”

Carey received her first two Grammys in 1991, the place she was nominated for 5 awards. That 12 months, she took dwelling the titles of Greatest New Artist and Greatest Pop Feminine Vocal Efficiency for Imaginative and prescient Of Love.

Her subsequent Grammy win, nevertheless, wouldn’t come for one more 16 years in 2006, going 0-for-17 within the years in between. Even her 1997 album, Butterfly, which she advised Yang and Rogers was “in all probability my finest album,” went with “zero accolades.”

Carey’s fifth studio album, Daydream, featured two of her greatest hits, “At all times Be My Child” and “Fantasy.” Each singles acquired Grammy nominations, however each fell brief. That very same 12 months, Daydream additionally misplaced within the Album of the Yr and Greatest Pop Vocal Album classes to Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Capsule and Annie Lennox’s “No Extra I Love You’s,” respectively.

She lastly broke by way of once more in 2006, successful two awards for “We Belong Collectively” and the Greatest Up to date R&B Album nod for The Emancipation of Mimi.

She has since acquired 5 extra nominations, however none since 2009. Earlier this 12 months, Carey was honored with the Recording Academy’s International Influence Award on the 2024 Black Music Collective occasion. When she took the stage, she couldn’t assist however throw a jab on the Academy.

“Is that this an actual Grammy? I haven’t seen one in soooooo lengthy,” she quipped. “It’s bizarre. I don’t know. We’ll work out what that is later.”

The dialog on “Las Culturistas” went past her Grammy snubs Carey additionally touched on the unreleased grunge album she recorded in 1995 whereas she was engaged on Daydream.

Regardless of the recording coinciding with the Nineties grunge rock increase, document executives urged her to maintain the album beneath wraps, not wanting her identify tied to the undertaking.

Rogers requested if she ever deliberate to share the album with the world.

“I do know, proper? I’m so mad that I haven’t performed that but, however who do I drop it with?” Carey responded, earlier than including, “It’s a great album.”