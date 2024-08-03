Mariah Carey Announces Her Christmas Time Tour For 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Embracing her status because the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey introduced that after once more, she is going to embark on a tour through the vacation season.

For the tour, Carey might be celebrating the thirtieth anniversary of the discharge of her vacation album ‘Merry Christmas’ and its record-shattering single “All I Need For Christmas Is You.” For the present, Carey will revisit her vacation classics together with fan favorites from her catalog.

Carey’s Christmas Time tour kicks off on November sixth at Yaamava Theater in Highland, California, and hits 18 cities throughout the U.S. earlier than concluding on the Barclays Heart in New York Metropolis on December seventeenth.

Alongside the way in which, the Reside Nation-produced tour will hit markets that embody Los Angeles, Boston, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, and Atlanta, amongst others.

MARIAH CAREY’S CHRISTMAS TIME TOUR DATES

Wed Nov 06 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Theater

Fri Nov 08 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Wed Nov 13 | Better Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Area

Fri Nov 15 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Heart

Solar Nov 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Heart

Tue Nov 19 | Houston, TX | Toyota Heart

Thu Nov 21 | Dallas, TX | American Airways Heart

Sat Nov 23 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Area

Mon Nov 25 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Area

Wed Nov 27 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Area

Fri Nov 29 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Heart

Solar Dec 01 | Washington, DC | Capital One Area

Tue Dec 03 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Heart

Thu Dec 05 | Boston, MA | TD Backyard

Sat Dec 07 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Financial institution Area

Mon Dec 09 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Area

Wed Dec 11 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Area

Fri Dec 13 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Heart

Solar Dec 15 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Area

Tue Dec 17 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Heart