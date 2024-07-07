Margot Robbie pregnant, expecting first baby with Tom Ackerley

Congratulations are to ensure that Margot Robbie.

The “Barbie” star is anticipating her first little one along with her husband, Tom Ackerley, sources informed Individuals Sunday.

Robbie debuted her child bump in a white crop high earlier within the day whereas taking a ship journey in Lake Como, Italy, with the film producer, as seen in photographs obtained by the Each day Mail.

Margot Robbie is reportedly pregnant. FilmMagic

The “Barbie” star and her husband, Tom Ackerley, expect their first little one. FilmMagic

The “Suicide Squad” star paired the maternity look with an oversize blazer and low-rise black pants, accessorizing with a cream purse and gold earrings.

Ackerley, who wore a beige button-down shirt and brown slacks, lovingly assisted his pregnant spouse onto the vessel.

Reps for the couple weren’t instantly obtainable to Web page Six for remark.

Robbie confirmed off her bump whereas vacationing with the film producer in Lake Como, Italy. FilmMagic

She wore a white crop high for the outing. FilmMagic

Robbie and Ackerley, each 34, tied the knot in December 2016 throughout an intimate ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia.

On the time, the duo had been courting for about two years after assembly in 2013 on the set of the battle drama “Suite Française.”

The “Wolf of Wall Avenue” actress informed Vogue in Could 2016 that her relationship with “the best-looking man in London” was surprising.

“I used to be the last word single gal. The thought of relationships made me need to vomit,” she stated. “After which this crept up on me. We have been buddies for therefore lengthy. I used to be all the time in love with him.”

Robbie continued, “However I believed, ‘Oh, he would by no means love me again. Don’t make it bizarre, Margot. Don’t be silly and inform him that you just like him.’ After which it occurred, and I used to be like, ‘In fact we’re collectively. This makes a lot sense, the way in which nothing has ever made sense earlier than.’”

The couple wed in 2016. WireImage

They began courting in 2014. GC Photographs

In 2014, the couple co-founded the manufacturing firm LuckyChap Leisure, which has created a number of films, together with “Barbie,” “I, Tonya” and “Birds of Prey,” all of which Robbie has starred in.

Whereas they’re notoriously personal about their relationship, Ackerley gave a glimpse into their lives collectively throughout an interview with the Instances of London final month.

He revealed they spend “24 hours a day” collectively and don’t really feel the necessity to separate enterprise from pleasure.

“It’s seamless,” he informed the outlet. “We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all turn out to be one factor.”

They co-founded the manufacturing firm LuckyChap Leisure. TheImageDirect.com

The duo are recognized to be personal about their life collectively. Getty Photographs for FIJI Water

Ackerley, who’s from England, additionally revealed his largest argument with the Australian magnificence stems from “whether or not [Australia’s] Tim Tams or Penguins are higher.”

Whereas Ackerley works behind the display screen, he has been Robbie’s largest supporter in public, usually becoming a member of her on crimson carpets, together with Selection’s Energy of Ladies in Los Angeles, the place he learn her acceptance speech after she misplaced her voice final yr.

Ackerley additionally supported the actress on the 2023 Gotham Movie Awards, the place he despatched her into giggles after showing to pinch her butt in entrance of photographers.