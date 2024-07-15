Margot Robbie Nails Being Pregnant During Summer

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

It’s all the time thrilling if a giant star is pregnant concurrently you — you might be mother mates! Your infants might have playdates collectively! — but when that somebody is Margot Robbie… nicely, it’s a whole lot of strain.

Robbie, 34, is anticipating her first child with husband Tom Ackerley and, unsurprisingly, she appears to be nailing this entire being pregnant factor up to now. So, if you happen to’re additionally pregnant proper now (congrats!), as a substitute of feeling like you possibly can’t probably reside as much as the Barbie star and producer’s glowy imaginative and prescient of maternity magnificence, how about taking inspiration from her as a substitute?

Tip 1: Relocate for summer season

Margot Robbie

Being pregnant over summer season could be difficult, however in some way we knew Robbie wouldn’t be a sweaty mess, complaining in regards to the warmth whereas desperately looking for a cool spot to relaxation her bump. As a substitute, the Australian star has properly opted to summer season in England, a spot significantly cooler than Venice Seaside, California, the place she and her British partner often reside. It meant that, at Wimbledon this weekend, with temperatures of a pleasing 70F, Robbie might nonetheless look stylish in her cute, polka dot uneven gown, with not a puffy, swollen ankle in sight; in truth, she even wore heels!

OK, so most of us can’t simply take off for the closest pleasantly reasonable local weather once we really feel prefer it, however ensuring your social plans include good AC is a should. After all, Robbie additionally appears to have scheduled her being pregnant impeccably; by the point she’s closely pregnant and in want of great maternity put on, it will likely be fall — a good time to hunker down rising your personal pumpkin-sized bump.

Tip 2: Take advantage of tiny equipment

Margot Robbie

As soon as child comes alongside, Robbie will solely be leaving the home with big luggage stuffed full with diapers, onesies, toys and the loopy quantity of different paraphernalia that infants appear to wish, regardless of being so small and never having jobs. So, she’s benefiting from touring gentle and simply taking out a cute purse that coordinates together with her gown completely. She in all probability simply has her telephone, lipstick and keys in it — unthinkable to anybody with little youngsters!

Sensible transfer. Her subsequent purse will probably be an unlimited diaper bag with rainbow elephants on it.

Tip 3: Get your (pretend) buzz on

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

It was that, if you happen to weren’t ingesting alcohol or an excessive amount of caffeine, you’ll mainly be caught with water — or a lime and soda if you happen to have been feeling tremendous adventurous. Now, although, there are a ton of tasty drinks available on the market that trick you into feeling such as you’re ingesting. Whoop!

At Wimbledon, Robbie opted for an alcohol-free gin and tonic, bringing all of the enjoyable and refreshing summer season vibes however with out the hangover. If you happen to’re protecting your being pregnant a secret, these types of drinks are additionally nice for discreetly tipping right into a glass with out anybody suspecting a factor. And but if you happen to ordered water or decaff espresso, you simply know your pals could be getting straight into the key group chat you’re not in!

Tip 4: Preserve the love alive

Margot Robbie and Tom Acklerley

Infants are great, however they do have a behavior of placing the brakes on romance. Proper now, although, Robbie and Ackerley are nonetheless throughout one another, sharing kisses and bump-fondles in public. Good for them!

Whether or not they are going to handle to maintain the spark going when there’s a tiny sleep-stealer on the scene is one other matter however, after eight years of marriage, it’s nice to see that they’re nonetheless in lust and prioritizing doing enjoyable stuff collectively. After all, it helps that she’s Margot Robbie — does anybody not have a crush on her?

Tip 5: Get out of the home and exhibit!

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

Once you’re pregnant, you may really feel like staying in and nesting, however Robbie reveals that getting dressed up, going out and doing one thing enjoyable is absolutely essential — particularly through the second trimester, if you even have vitality!

One of the best factor about making the trouble to do that is that individuals are certain to let you know how wonderful you look. In Robbie’s case, that is hundreds of thousands of followers world wide, due to course she knew there could be photographers at Wimbledon, determined to catch a glimpse of her bump.

In your case, it’d simply be your family and friends. Both means, it’s completely price it — if you happen to’re feeling bizarre about your altering physique, these compliments could be simply the boldness enhance you want, and provide you with much more of a glow.

Plus, new child infants aren’t recognized for his or her love of tennis tournaments, or lengthy motion pictures, or fancy eating places, or no matter your favourite grown-up leisure exercise may be. So take advantage of it — Netflix will nonetheless be there if you get house (plus you’ll be watching a whole lot of it in these early weeks with a child in your arms…)