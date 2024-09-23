Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi to Star in Fennell Film

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are set to star in Emerald Fennell‘s characteristic adaptation of Wuthering Heights, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

MRC has tapped LuckyChap Leisure to supply the movie that’s based mostly on writer Emily Brontë’s basic novel of the identical title. Fennell is writing, directing and producing the challenge that’s presently in preproduction and getting ready to shoot within the U.Ok. later this yr.

Robbie is ready to play Catherine Earnshaw, whereas Elordi will painting Heathcliff. First printed in 1847, the e book facilities on the tempestuous relationship between Catherine and Heathcliff that encompasses ardour and revenge after they meet whereas dwelling on the eponymous residence.

THR reported in July that Fennell was set to direct an adaptation of Wuthering Heights as her subsequent characteristic.

Wuthering Heights marks Fennell’s third collaboration with LuckyChap, which Robbie runs with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara. LuckyChap additionally produced Fennell’s earlier movies Promising Younger Girl (2020) and Saltburn (2023). Promising Younger Girl was nominated for 5 Oscars, notching a win for Fennell’s screenplay.

After main final yr’s blockbuster smash Barbie, Robbie can subsequent be seen reverse Colin Farrell in director Kogonada’s A Huge Daring Lovely Journey, which Sony Photos is ready to launch in spring of 2025.

Elordi, recognized for tasks together with Saltburn and Euphoria, is ready to star within the forthcoming Prime Video collection The Slender Highway to the Deep North and in Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix film Frankenstein.

There have been quite a few display variations of Wuthering Heights, together with director William Wyler’s 1939 model that starred Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon and was nominated for finest image. Newer variations embody Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley starring in a 2009 miniseries for ITV, whereas a 2011 characteristic starred Kaya Scodelario and James Howson.

