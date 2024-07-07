Margot Robbie Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Congratulations are to ensure that Margot Robbie.

A number of sources confirmed to Folks that the Barbie actor is pregnant. This would be the first youngster for Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley. The information comes after paparazzi pictures emerged of the 2 vacationing in Lake Como, with Robbie displaying her child bump in a crop prime. Social media quickly was abuzz with the information.

Ackerley and Robbie have been married since 2016 and run a manufacturing firm, LuckyChap, collectively. (A few of their movies? Saltburn, Promising Younger Lady, and sure, Barbie.)

In Vogue’s June 2016 concern, Robbie opened up about her relationship with Ackerley. They met in 2013 on the set World Struggle II drama Suite Française, and initially they have been simply mates. “I used to be the last word single gal. The concept of relationships made me need to vomit. After which this crept up on me. We have been mates for therefore lengthy. I used to be all the time in love with him, however I assumed, Oh, he would by no means love me again. Don’t make it bizarre, Margot. Don’t be silly and inform him that you just like him,” she stated. “After which it occurred, and I used to be like, After all we’re collectively. This makes a lot sense, the best way nothing has ever made sense earlier than.” She additionally described her husband as “the best-looking man in London.” In 2024, Ackerley advised The Sunday Instances that he spends practically each single day working and speaking together with his spouse. “It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all change into one factor,” he stated.

That interview turned out to be an outlier, as each Robbie and Ackerley have remained extraordinarily personal about their relationship—and presumably, will achieve this about their rising household as effectively.