Margot Robbie is Pregnant with Her First Child

Margot Robbie is anticipating her first youngster!

The Barbie actor and producer was spotted in Lake Como, Italy together with her husband Tom Ackerley on July 7 baring her child bump. Robbie was photographed carrying a white cropped t-shirt and an outsized blazer with matching trousers. Her stomach was displayed below her coat as she walked alongside her husband.

Following the paparazzi photographs, Folks confirmed the rumors that she is anticipating.

Her being pregnant comes nearly a yr after the whirlwind success of Barbie. Robbie was closely concerned in bringing the challenge to life — serving because the star and producer — and later posing for a Barbie-inspired e book from her stylist Andrew Mukamal about her press tour outfits. The movie grossed greater than $1.4 billion on the worldwide field workplace.

Margot Robbie and British movie producer Tom Ackerley first met on the set of the movie Suite Française, when Ackerley was working as an assistant director and Robbie was appearing. They began courting in 2014 and married in a non-public ceremony on Australia’s Gold Coast in 2016. Collectively, they based their manufacturing firm LuckyChap Leisure with Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, which is behind movies together with Barbie, Saltburn, I, Tonya, Promising Younger Lady, and extra.

Robbie informed Vogue in a 2016 interview that when she first met Ackerley, she was the “final single gal” and never on the lookout for a relationship in any respect.

“After which this crept up on me,” she stated on the time. “We have been pals for thus lengthy. I used to be all the time in love with him, however I assumed, Oh, he would by no means love me again. Do not make it bizarre, Margot. Do not be silly and inform him that you just like him. After which it occurred, and I used to be like, After all we’re collectively. This makes a lot sense, the best way nothing has ever made sense earlier than.”