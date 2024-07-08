Margot Robbie is pregnant, expecting first baby with Tom Ackerley – NBC4 Washington

Initially appeared on E! On-line

This “Barbie” is coming into her Midge period.

Whereas it is the discontinued BFF of Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” character that’s greatest recognized for rocking her being pregnant fashion, the Oscar nominee is placing her personal twist on maternity style as she is anticipating her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.

On July 7, the actress was photographed carrying a crop prime and showcasing what gave the impression to be a child bump whereas vacationing along with her husband in Lake Como, Italy. A number of sources later confirmed to Those that Robbie is pregnant.

E! Information has reached out to the couple’s reps and has not heard again.

The couple’s new chapter comes greater than seven years after they tied the knot in a non-public ceremony in her native Australia. And for Robbie, rising her and Ackerley’s household has all the time been a purpose.

“If I am trying into my future 30 years from now, I need to see an enormous Christmas dinner with tons of children there,” Robbie instructed Porter in a 2018 interview. “However undoubtedly not in the mean time. That is one hundred pc sure.”

The duo’s love story dates greater than a decade when Robbie, 34, first met Ackerley, 34, on the set of the 2014’s “Suite Française” (she starred alongside Michelle Williams whereas he labored behind the scenes because the film’s third assistant director). And whereas, for her, the spark was immediate, she was satisfied the crush was one-sided.

“I used to be all the time in love with him, however I believed, ‘Oh, he would by no means love me again,'” Robbie admitted to Vogue in 2016. “‘Do not make it bizarre, Margot. Do not be silly and inform him that you just like him.’ After which it occurred, and I used to be like, ‘After all we’re collectively. This makes a lot sense, the way in which nothing has ever made sense earlier than.'”

And for the pair — who wed in 2016 — they aren’t simply companions in life and soon-to-be parenthood. Alongside associates Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, Robbie and Ackerley run LuckyChap Leisure, which is behind a number of acclaimed movies together with her films “I, Tonya” and “Barbie.”

However amid a busy life in Hollywood, she prefers to maintain her relationship out of the highlight. In actual fact, in relation to describing her husband, “normie” is her prime decide because of his perspective in the direction of movie star life. “I’m so fortunate,” Robbie instructed E! Information on the 2024 Critics Selection Awards. “He likes being behind the digicam. He is not fazed by any of these items.”

“He is simply the perfect, it is so enjoyable,” she continued. “I like the phrase ‘normie,’ sure, like all my associates, everybody’s like, ‘That is cool what you do nevertheless it’s extra enjoyable simply to hang around and discuss different stuff.’ And you are like, ‘I do know.'”