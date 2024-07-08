Margot Robbie is pregnant, expecting first baby with Tom Ackerley – NBC New York

Initially appeared on E! On-line

This “Barbie” is getting into her Midge period.

Whereas it is the discontinued BFF of Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” character that’s finest recognized for rocking her being pregnant model, the Oscar nominee is placing her personal twist on maternity style as she is anticipating her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.

On July 7, the actress was photographed carrying a crop high and showcasing what gave the impression to be a child bump whereas vacationing together with her husband in Lake Como, Italy. A number of sources later confirmed to Those that Robbie is pregnant.

E! Information has reached out to the couple’s reps and has not heard again.

The couple’s new chapter comes greater than seven years after they tied the knot in a personal ceremony in her native Australia. And for Robbie, rising her and Ackerley’s household has at all times been a aim.

“If I am wanting into my future 30 years from now, I wish to see an enormous Christmas dinner with tons of youngsters there,” Robbie instructed Porter in a 2018 interview. “However positively not in the mean time. That is 100% sure.”

Margot Robbie’s Barbie-Impressed Trend

The duo’s love story dates greater than a decade when Robbie, 34, first met Ackerley, 34, on the set of the 2014’s “Suite Française” (she starred alongside Michelle Williams whereas he labored behind the scenes because the film’s third assistant director). And whereas, for her, the spark was instantaneous, she was satisfied the crush was one-sided.

“I used to be at all times in love with him, however I assumed, ‘Oh, he would by no means love me again,'” Robbie admitted to Vogue in 2016. “‘Do not make it bizarre, Margot. Do not be silly and inform him that you simply like him.’ After which it occurred, and I used to be like, ‘After all we’re collectively. This makes a lot sense, the way in which nothing has ever made sense earlier than.'”

And for the pair — who wed in 2016 — they aren’t simply companions in life and soon-to-be parenthood. Alongside buddies Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, Robbie and Ackerley run LuckyChap Leisure, which is behind a number of acclaimed movies together with her motion pictures “I, Tonya” and “Barbie.”

However amid a busy life in Hollywood, she prefers to maintain her relationship out of the highlight. In reality, with regards to describing her husband, “normie” is her high choose resulting from his perspective in the direction of celeb life. “I’m so fortunate,” Robbie instructed E! Information on the 2024 Critics Selection Awards. “He likes being behind the digicam. He is not fazed by any of these things.”

“He is simply the most effective, it is so enjoyable,” she continued. “I really like the phrase ‘normie,’ sure, like all my buddies, everybody’s like, ‘That is cool what you do but it surely’s extra enjoyable simply to hang around and discuss different stuff.’ And you are like, ‘I do know.'”