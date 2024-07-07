Margot Robbie is pregnant, expecting first baby with Tom Ackerley – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Initially appeared on E! On-line

This “Barbie” is getting into her Midge period.

Whereas it is the discontinued BFF of Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” character that’s finest identified for rocking her being pregnant model, the Oscar nominee is placing her personal twist on maternity vogue as she is anticipating her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.

On July 7, the actress was photographed carrying a crop high and showcasing what gave the impression to be a child bump whereas vacationing along with her husband in Lake Como, Italy. A number of sources later confirmed to Folks that Robbie is pregnant.

E! Information has reached out to the couple’s reps and has not heard again.

The couple’s new chapter comes greater than seven years after they tied the knot in a personal ceremony in her native Australia. And for Robbie, rising her and Ackerley’s household has at all times been a aim.

“If I am wanting into my future 30 years from now, I wish to see a giant Christmas dinner with tons of children there,” Robbie instructed Porter in a 2018 interview. “However undoubtedly not in the intervening time. That is one hundred pc sure.”

The duo’s love story dates greater than a decade when Robbie, 34, first met Ackerley, 34, on the set of the 2014’s “Suite Française” (she starred alongside Michelle Williams whereas he labored behind the scenes because the film’s third assistant director). And whereas, for her, the spark was immediate, she was satisfied the crush was one-sided.

“I used to be at all times in love with him, however I believed, ‘Oh, he would by no means love me again,'” Robbie admitted to Vogue in 2016. “‘Do not make it bizarre, Margot. Do not be silly and inform him that you simply like him.’ After which it occurred, and I used to be like, ‘In fact we’re collectively. This makes a lot sense, the best way nothing has ever made sense earlier than.'”

And for the pair — who wed in 2016 — they don’t seem to be simply companions in life and soon-to-be parenthood. Alongside mates Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, Robbie and Ackerley run LuckyChap Leisure, which is behind a number of acclaimed movies together with her films “I, Tonya” and “Barbie.”

However amid a busy life in Hollywood, she prefers to maintain her relationship out of the highlight. In reality, with regards to describing her husband, “normie” is her high decide as a consequence of his perspective in direction of movie star life. “I’m so fortunate,” Robbie instructed E! Information on the 2024 Critics Alternative Awards. “He likes being behind the digicam. He isn’t fazed by any of these things.”

“He is simply the most effective, it is so enjoyable,” she continued. “I like the phrase ‘normie,’ sure, like all my mates, everybody’s like, ‘That is cool what you do however it’s extra enjoyable simply to hang around and discuss different stuff.’ And you are like, ‘I do know.'”