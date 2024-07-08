Margot Robbie is expecting first child with husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie is anticipating first baby with husband Tom Ackerley Up to date: 2:46 PM CDT Jul 7, 2024

– Hello, I am Margot Robbie. – I am Kate McKinnon. – And at present we’re gonna let… – [Both] Elle ask us something. – We’re additionally the twins from “The Shining.” (each laughing) (mild Muzak) Would you wish to go first? – No. – I had a Barbie fold-out home. I acquired it for Christmas, I feel once I was round 5 years outdated, and I liked it. And the bizarre factor about this reward is I do not suppose I had a Barbie. I had the home however no Barbies. – Do you keep in mind what you set in it? – Nope. – Attention-grabbing. A scholar of structure. I had like hamster homes, and the hamsters that went in them after which (laughing) later died in them. Look, you know- – Did Mattel make the hamster homes? – No, it wasn’t, it wasn’t like that. They had been like, they had been extra modest. They had been ranches. The country chic- – Sure. (laughing) – Model of the Dream Home? – (laughing) Sure. (mild Muzak) – The weirdest fan idea I’ve heard in regards to the film up to now is that it is really a horror movie, and that is what’s gonna take everybody unexpectedly. Like, oh, you thought you had been goin’ to a Barbie film? Psych, it is scary and gory, and I used to be like… Somebody stated that to me, and I used to be like, “It isn’t. “Please do not unfold that rumor.” (Margot laughing) I do not need horror followers to be disenchanted. – Oh my gosh, wow. – And I do not want- (mild Muzak) – I am gonna say sensible, enjoyable, significant. – Good. I am gonna say, if we get six phrases between us, I suppose, exuberant. – Ooh. – Hilarious. – Gah. – Sudden. – Ooh. – However not a horror movie. (Kate laughing) Simply to be clear. (mild Muzak) The perfect a part of working with Greta? ‘Trigger my checklist of issues I like about Greta is so lengthy, nobody has time to take heed to it. However the easiest factor? Choose one, I am unable to, I like her a lot. – She’s one of many smartest individuals you could possibly ever meet within the universe. And in addition may be very actually candy. The keenness. I used to be like how is she managing to muster this a lot real ardour for each single millimeter of all the pieces that is occurring and be so on prime of it in such a like giving and tender method? – She’s additionally like so sensible, however by no means makes you are feeling dumb. – Mm-mm. – Her data of movies is unimaginable, however some individuals who know quite a lot of movies do it in a method the place they’re like, “Oh, you have not seen mm-hm, muh muh muh? “Nicely, let me let you know.” However whereas Greta brings you in. She invitations you in to expertise it. And she or he does that with this film the place it is like, everybody’s invited like, come, come, and luxuriate in this with us, ‘trigger it is so pleasing, and there is simply a lot forward of you. – Mm-hm, muh muh muh is my favourite film, by the best way. (Margot mumbling) – I like that one. – It is best to see it. – I watch it on a regular basis. (mild Muzak) BK, Huge Ken Vitality is tough to explain. It is kinda like, for me it is like wifi. It is throughout, and I do know all of us want it. May I let you know the way it works? Probably not. I imply, I do know it is acquired one thing to do with like fiber optic cables going below the ocean. I am unable to actually clarify it. – Do I’ve it? – Yeah, yeah. – Okay. – You do. – Whoo. – You bought each. You have acquired that BB and that Kenergy. – [Kate] Wow, good. – And also you simply comprehend it once you really feel it. (Kate laughing) That is the vital… That is probably the most defining characteristic is- – Okay. – when it is there and you’re feeling an absence of it when it is not. – Cool. (mild Muzak) As an individual who lives in my life, clothes, and areas, in blacks, whites, woods, and lotions, I’ve no shade, I walked on and I used to be like I feel I would get shade, (Margot laughing) Just a bit bit. It is so lush. It is such stunning artwork. I feel I would perceive why individuals would select to include shade into their spheres. – Like that scene in “Pleasantville” when- – Mm-hm. – Immediately everybody’s like- – I do not need it to cease. – Or “The Wizard of Oz.” Yeah. – Sure. – This was like that second for Dorothy and Toto. – Sure. I hold saying, and I imagine this, and perhaps you’ll be able to pitch this to somebody, however there must be a museum of all the units, as a result of individuals ought to have the privilege of having the ability to stroll by this, what quantities to, a sculpture backyard. (mild Muzak) I used to be very jealous of the Kens’ costumes once they had their battle. It was very like 80s gymnasium impressed, and I actually was like, “The place can I get that tank prime that Simu was sporting?” They usually’re like, “It is like a classic factor.” And I used to be like, dammit. – I preferred Ryan’s large fur coat. – [Margot] Ah, the mink. – [Kate] Was it mink? – It is a faux mink, however he calls it a mink. It isn’t really mink. (mild Muzak) I used to really feel judged by the colour pink, and now I am kind of like, wait, pink is, pink is what it seems like when issues are going effectively in nature, like when there’s sufficient solar or like when a flamingo has sufficient shrimp to eat, like that is what pink is. I am like, that is nice. So pink is simply, pink is life. Pink is… Pink is a celebration. Pink is a celebration. And I feel I could begin incorporating pink. – I find it irresistible. I additionally… I used to be judging pink, I feel, before- – Actually? – , as they are saying to little women, like, “And what do you need to do?” “Like, what’s your favourite shade pink?” So I made an actual level of being like, I hate pink. Really, I did not hate pink. I used to be simply attempting to be defiant. My work round was to say that I preferred the colour magenta. (Margot laughing) – You did not stroll far sufficient. (Margot laughing) It is best to have stated crimson. – [Margot] Crimson. – The colour of blood. (Margot laughing) – I used to be that baby to say issues like that. (Kate laughing) Please go see the “Barbie” film in theaters July twenty first. (mild Muzak) (Margot laughing)