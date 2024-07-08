Margot Robbie, Husband Tom Ackerley’s Relationship Timeline

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley had been enterprise companions earlier than they exchanged vows.

The pair crossed paths whereas engaged on 2013’s Suite Française and developed an in depth friendship earlier than their connection turned romantic. “We had been buddies for thus lengthy,” Robbie advised Vogue in 2016. “I used to be all the time in love with him, however I believed, ‘Oh, he would by no means love me again. Don’t make it bizarre, Margot. Don’t be silly and inform him that you simply like him.’ After which it occurred, and I used to be like, ‘In fact, we’re collectively. This makes a lot sense, the best way nothing has ever made sense earlier than.’”

Robbie and Ackerley turned enterprise companions, transferring to London in 2014 to kickstart LuckyChap Leisure with a number of colleagues. The manufacturing firm has since launched a number of well-known movies, together with the Oscar-nominated Promising Younger Girl and the blockbuster Barbie film. In December 2016, Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome quietly tied the knot in Australia.

Scroll down for a glimpse inside Robbie and Ackerley’s non-public relationship: