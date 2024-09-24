Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s Wuthering Heights casting fails to impress fans

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, recognized for starring in Barbie and Saltburn, are to affix forces in a significant new movie adaptation of Wuthering Heights. The Australian actors will play Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff in director Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of the traditional Emily Bronte novel, set on the tempestuous Yorkshire moors. They might be two of Hollywood’s hottest stars, and it might be one of the vital enduring love tales ever written, however their casting has left many movie followers unimpressed. “Did anybody truly learn the e-book earlier than deciding this?” requested the Impartial’s movie critic Clarisse Loughrey . Some identified that Catherine is in her teenagers within the e-book, whereas Heathcliff is described within the novel, written in 1847, as “dark-skinned”.

The Collider critic and editor Maggie Boccella vented : “It’s *painfully* apparent that Fennell doesn’t truly care about Wuthering Heights’s themes. “She simply desires to make a tortured lovers drama with a reputation that’ll put butts in seats. As if her final two films didn’t make that shallowness apparent already.” The British author and director received an Oscar for her breakthrough movie Promising Younger Girl in 2021, and scored a giant hit final 12 months with Saltburn, wherein Elordi performed the son of a wealthy and dysfunctional stately home-dwelling household. Robbie produced each of these movies, however Wuthering Heights would be the first Fennell movie she has acted in. The actress is presently pregnant. Selection and Deadline reported that the brand new movie will begin taking pictures within the UK subsequent 12 months.