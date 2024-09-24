Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi to star in Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ film

Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell‘s anticipated “Wuthering Heights” adaptation simply acquired buzzier with Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie and BAFTA nominee Jacob Elordi hooked up to star as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff.

MRC has tapped LuckyChap to supply the upcoming function movie — written, directed and produced by Fennell, based mostly on the basic romance novel by Emily Brontë. This marks LuckyChap and Fennell’s third collaboration following 2020’s “Promising Younger Lady” (which gained Fennell the Oscar for finest authentic screenplay) and 2023’s “Saltburn.” Fennell additionally had a featured function in LuckyChap’s $1.4 billion-grossing and Academy Award-winning “Barbie” film, which Robbie produced and starred in final 12 months.

“Wuthering Heights” is in pre-production, gearing up for a 2025 shoot within the U.Ok.

Fennell introduced her plans to adapt “Wuthering Heights” as her third function in July, posting a shock announcement to social media with a graphic that reads, “Be with me all the time — Take any kind — Drive me mad,” a line from the novel. On the time, all that was identified in regards to the mission was that the filmmaker would reteam with MRC, the studio behind her saucy psychological thriller “Saltburn.”

With the addition of Robbie, Elordi and LuckyChap, an excellent most of the main “Saltburn” gamers are formally reunited for the brand new film. And if Fennell needed so as to add another from that roster, Barry Keoghan, who performed the bathwater-slurping con man protagonist, lately advised Selection he’s . “Something that Emerald places her palms on, I’m there. She’s unimaginable,” he mentioned.

Robbie has additionally been vocal in championing Fennell’s distinctive sensibilities after producing each the filmmaker’s motion pictures. “Emerald immerses you right into a world so rapidly. She’s so masterful at tone and plot,” Robbie mentioned reflecting on “Saltburn’s” extra surprising scenes in a January interview with Selection. “She will get in your mind and she or he sort of faucets into probably the most wicked components of it, so that you simply’re complicit within the story. That’s the watercooler second — the factor that persons are speaking about two weeks afterwards.”

Nonetheless, audiences have been ready for the second Robbie would seem on digital camera in one among Fennell’s movies. Carey Mulligan was nominated for one of the best actress Oscar for starring in “Promising Younger Lady” — a meaty function Robbie admitted was a “exhausting one to step apart for” — and Keoghan and Elordi took the lead for “Saltburn,” with supporting roles for Mulligan and Rosamund Pike. Appears the third time was the appeal.

Robbie’s extra speedy “Barbie”-follow-up is a starring function in Kogonada’s “A Huge Daring Lovely Journey,” due out Might 2025, whereas LuckyChap’s (which she co-founded with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara) most up-to-date movie, “My Previous Ass,” is in theaters now and the corporate’s first foray into reside theatre, the off-Broadway play “The Huge Homosexual Jamboree,” lately launched. After having a breakthrough 12 months with “Saltburn” and his function as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla,” Elordi subsequent stars in “The Slender Street to the Deep North,” directed by Justin Kurzel, and Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein.”

