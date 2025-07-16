Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios full fight card, odds, start time, how to watch Pacquiao’s return

Manny Pacquiao makes his in-ring return this Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, competing in a professional boxing bout for the first time in nearly four years when he challenges Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight championship. If he wins, Pacquiao, 46, will become the second-oldest major world champion in boxing history — and the oldest to ever do so in a division lighter than boxing’s light heavyweight division.

Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) retired in late 2021 following a decision loss to Yordenis Ugas, though he’s boxed two exhibition bouts against South Korean internet personality DK Yoo and former champion kickboxer Rukiya Anpo in the years since. A living legend who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame just this year, Pacquiao is the only boxer to ever lace up the gloves to win world titles in eight different weight divisions. He also holds the distinction of being the only boxer to capture or retain world titles across four different decades, having done so in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s

Advertisement

Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) captured the WBC interim title with a win over Ugas in 2023. He defended it twice in 2024, first with a decision over Fabian Maidana and then with a split draw against Abel Ramos on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard this past November. At age 30, Barrios will be 16 years Pacquiao’s junior on fight night.

Speaking recently to Uncrowned, Barrios vowed that he’ll be “comfortable with pulling the trigger” on Pacquiao and hunting for a knockout against the legendary former champ, despite the vast age gap.

“Manny has been doing this his whole life and understands what it takes to go in there,” Barrios said. “And he’s trying to be great. He’s trying to do something, fighting for a title at his age — and as a fighter, I have nothing but respect for that.

Advertisement

“I know if at any point he has me hurt, then there’s no question [he’d pull the trigger on me]. So, it’s not personal. It’s just business.”

The Pacquiao vs. Barrios pay-per-view kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday on Prime Video PPV, with main event ring walks expected around 11 p.m. ET.

Pacquiao (+270) is a significant betting underdog to Barrios (-380) on BetMGM.

The full Pacquiao vs. Barrios fight card can be seen below.