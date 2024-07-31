Manny Machado homers twice, Padres walk off vs. Dodgers

SAN DIEGO — The Padres are going for it. Over the previous three days, they’ve made that abundantly clear, buying and selling 9 of their prospects — together with six of their high 12 — to fortify their large league roster.
And why are they going for it? Due to nights like this one.
Earlier than a report crowd at Petco Park, San Diego rallied from an early five-run deficit for a dramatic 6-5 victory over the rival Dodgers in 10 innings on Tuesday evening. Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill homered off nearer Blake Treinen within the backside of the ninth — Machado together with his second of the sport — earlier than Donovan Solano gained it within the tenth with a walk-off single down the left-field line.
“That,” Merrill would say afterward, “was a actual baseball sport.”
It capped a wild Deadline Day that noticed the Padres add lefty reduction ace Tanner Scott to an already-excellent bullpen — a bullpen that pitched six scoreless innings after starter Matt Waldron had surrendered 5 runs (all within the high of the primary).
The Padres didn’t use newly acquired righty Jason Adam, they usually’re nonetheless ready on three new pitchers to reach — Scott, right-hander Bryan Hoeing and veteran lefty Martín Pérez. However in a approach, Tuesday’s victory was arrange by these acquisitions. Supervisor Mike Shildt may maneuver aggressively, utilizing Jeremiah Estrada and Adrian Morejon together with his staff trailing by two runs late.
“That’s what you are able to do with deep bullpens,” Shildt mentioned.
Added Merrill: “Our bullpen dominated tonight — then you definitely add two, three extra items? That’s fairly enjoyable.”
Don’t look now, however San Diego’s deficit within the NL West is down to five 1/2 video games. Dodgers supervisor Dave Roberts — who was left empty-handed whereas attempting to make a pitching change within the tenth inning — appears to suppose the race is on.
“Completely,” he mentioned. “It is 5 1/2 now. They made some additions, they’re feeling good, they’re enjoying nice baseball. Most likely, the month of July, they’ve performed pretty much as good of baseball as anyone in the entire Main Leagues. They’re definitely feeling good about themselves, completely. We have got [Dylan] Stop tomorrow, so we have got our arms full once more.”
Padres nearer Robert Suarez labored a clear high of the tenth inning, setting the stage for Solano’s heroics within the backside half. However that solely got here after a miscue from Roberts and the Dodgers’ teaching employees.
Shildt had known as for Solano to pinch-hit for Jake Cronenworth, prompting a mound go to from Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior. Instantly afterward, Roberts tried to make a pitching change — which isn’t permitted following a mound go to.
The Padres had the matchup they needed — lefty Alex Vesia dealing with Solano, who was additionally awarded a ball for the Dodgers’ delay. Solano fell behind, 1-2, earlier than lacing the sport’s decisive hit down the left-field line. The introduced crowd of 47,559 — the most important in Petco Park’s historical past — whipped right into a frenzy, the outstanding comeback full.
“That is what enjoyable groups, extremely aggressive groups, groups with a number of starvation do,” Shildt mentioned. “Regardless, they simply compete.”
Shildt’s resolution to pinch-hit for Cronenworth was at the least considerably uncommon. Cronenworth has struggled towards left-handers, positive. However he’s the staff’s No. 3 hitter — and he did writer one of many largest hits in Padres historical past towards this notably lefty.
Nonetheless, the matchup known as for Solano — a contact-oriented right-handed hitter who is superb situationally. Cronenworth retreated to the dugout, the place he stood subsequent to his supervisor to observe the at-bat. Then, he was one of many first to greet Solano on the infield filth after the walk-off.
“I used to be completely prepared for the at-bat,” Cronenworth mentioned. “However I imply, pay attention, I’m not mad about it. I fully perceive it. I’m right here to win.”
Greater than something, Solano’s pinch-hit at-bat was a illustration of the energy of this roster — as a result of a hitter like Solano was obtainable off the bench within the first place. The Padres are nonetheless ready on the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. in proper area. However in any other case, their offense is generally full.
As such, normal supervisor A.J. Preller may push most of his chips towards buying pitching forward of Tuesday’s Deadline. And after a 7-2 street journey by way of Cleveland, Washington and Baltimore, there was little doubt he’d act.
“What we’ve finished over the previous few weeks — and particularly after the All-Star break — is put ourselves able to let A.J. do what he does,” Cronenworth mentioned. “And he acquired guys which are going to return in right here and actually assist us.”