Manny Machado homers twice, Padres walk off vs. Dodgers

Earlier than a report crowd at Petco Park, San Diego rallied from an early five-run deficit for a dramatic 6-5 victory over the rival Dodgers in 10 innings on Tuesday evening. Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill homered off nearer Blake Treinen within the backside of the ninth — Machado together with his second of the sport — earlier than Donovan Solano gained it within the tenth with a walk-off single down the left-field line.